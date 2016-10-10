The DM Lifestyles announces second annual scary story competition

Have you ever met a ghost, ghoul or goblin? Have you spent the night in a haunted mansion or camped out at the devil’s tramping grounds? Has a poltergeist ever plagued you or a monster caused you melancholy? Are you afraid of the creatures that live in the dark or what lurks in the shadows? Have you ever been scared?

The Daily Mississippian announces a scary story contest, open to all readers of The DM.

Send in your spooky submissions [email protected] now through Friday, Oct. 28. Editors will select a winner to be published in The DM Halloween edition, Monday, Oct. 31. second and third place winners will also be published on thedmonline.com

Submissions must be original work, 500-900 words.

Stories may be fiction or non-fiction but must contain appropriate content to be considered for contest entry. Limit one entry per contestant. All entries submitted are subject to editing prior to publication. Student Media Center staff not eligible for entry.