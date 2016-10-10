The DM Lifestyles announces second annual scary story competition

Posted on Oct 10 2016 - 8:01am by the lifestyles desk
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
80
Tagged as
Related
Gail Stratton picks up a vial with a spider in it in her office. (Photo by: Clara Turnage)

A beautiful multitude: The ordination of Reverend Gail Stratton

Oxford's third annual Buddy Walk was held at the Old Armory Pavilion Sunday. The walk benefits families with Down syndrome

Oxford hosts third annual buddy walk benefiting Down syndrome

crimereports logo

Crime Blotter Sept. 30-Oct. 6

Republicans should abandon the word conservative

screen-shot-2016-10-09-at-7-24-55-pm

This week in Oxford …

volleyball

Ole Miss volleyball falls to Texas A&M

Scary story contest

Have you ever met a ghost, ghoul or goblin? Have you spent the night in a haunted mansion or camped out at the devil’s tramping grounds? Has a poltergeist ever plagued you or a monster caused you melancholy? Are you afraid of the creatures that live in the dark or what lurks in the shadows? Have you ever been scared?

The Daily Mississippian announces a scary story contest, open to all readers of The DM.

Send in your spooky submissions [email protected] now through Friday, Oct. 28. Editors will select a winner to be published in The DM Halloween edition, Monday, Oct. 31. second and third place winners will also be published on thedmonline.com

Submissions must be original work, 500-900 words.

Stories may be fiction or non-fiction but must contain appropriate content to be considered for contest entry. Limit one entry per contestant. All entries submitted are subject to editing prior to publication. Student Media Center staff not eligible for entry.