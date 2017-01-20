Donald J. Trump becomes 45th president of the United States

WASHINGTON D.C. — Donald J. Trump was inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States this morning.

Trump, Republican Party presidential nominee, defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton just 72 days ago in an extraordinary presidential race. The combative billionaire businessman and television celebrity’s election divided the country into a split between Americans enthralled and horrified by his victory.

Protests erupted across the nation since election night and have continued into today. There were reports of anti-Trump protesters just streets away from the Capitol where the inauguration ceremony was being held. Police in Washington said two officers were injured and some police cars were damaged by protesters. Police said officers used pepper spray to subdue protesters who were damaging cars, setting fires and destroying the property of businesses. Numerous arrests were made and an unspecified number of demonstrators have been charged with rioting.

Back on the West Front of the Capitol, former Indiana Governor Mike Pence was sworn in as vice president followed by his running mate Trump as president.

The unorthodox politician and the Republican-controlled Congress are already charting a newly conservative course for the nation. And they’re promising to reverse the work of the 44th president, Barack Obama.

Trump began his inaugural address saying “together we will determine the course of America and the world for many, many years to come.” He said Americans have joined a national effort to build the country and restore its promise for all people.

It began to rain in Washington as Trump spoke.

Trump said change starts “right here and right now” and the forgotten men and women of the country will no longer be forgotten. He said his victory is a victory for the people.

“Today we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another, but transferring power from Washington D.C. and giving it back to you, the people.”

He added that under his leadership, American will start winning like never before.

“Together we will make American strong again, we will make America wealthy again, we will make America strong again and we will make America proud again,” Trump said concluding his first speech as president. “And yes, together, we will make America great again.”