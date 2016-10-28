Editor to Editor: Auburn Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels

Sam Butler, football beat writer for The Auburn Plainsman, joins Brian Scott Rippee to break down this week’s game.

1. It seems as if Gus Malzahn has this program trending upward again. What do you think has played the biggest part in the turnaround?

Sam Butler-Everything really started turning around when Malzahn handed over the play-calling duties to OC Rhett Lashlee , starting with the LSU game. It’s allowed Malzahn to step back and coach the entire team instead of focusing only on the offense. Since then, Auburn’s reeled off four straight wins, including the 56-3 shellacking of Arkansas last week. Auburn’s up to third in the country in rushing offense, Sean White’s settled in at quarterback and has become one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the nation and the Tigers are rolling.

2. We know about Kamryn Pettway in the Auburn run game, but it seems like a lot of different guys see touches on the ground. Give us another name or two to look out for offensively.

SB- Of course, you’ve got Kerryon Johnson — who will return after missing last week’s game with a sore ankle — ahead of Pettway on the depth chart, but either one could shoulder the load at running back. Outside of the two-headed monster, though, Stanton Truitt is a guy on whom to keep an eye. He played quarterback in high school, came to Auburn as a slot receiver and has made the change to running back to help shore up Auburn’s depth back there. He’s freakishly fast, and he scored three touchdowns in the demolition of the Hogs a week ago.

3. Auburn’s defense is giving up 14 points per game. That’s good for third in the country. What area in particular on defense do you think will give Ole Miss the most trouble?

SB- The secondary and linebackers have been much better than expected, but the strength of this defense lies in the trenches. Auburn’s defensive line is scary-talented and two-deep with five-star recruits. Carl Lawson and Montravius Adams are two of the best at their positions in the nation, and freshman Marlon Davidson earned a starting spot on the opposite end after enrolling early and showing out this spring. Auburn’s been able to get pressure on quarterbacks a ton, which allows the other cogs in the defense to prey on those mistakes. 4. What is a matchup in this game that should have Auburn concerned?

SB- It’s going to be the embarrassment of riches Ole Miss has catching passes. Evan Engram and those receivers are big and strong, and they’ll stand head and shoulders above Auburn’s relatively smaller secondary. Auburn struggles with guys who can take the top off the defense, and guys like Damore’ea Stringfellow , Van Jefferson and Quincy Adeboyejo will have the leg up in that regard. Add in a gunslinger like Chad Kelly, and the Tigers will be in for a challenge.

5. If Auburn is going to win this game, it must do ______.?

SB- Kind of a sum of all the things I’ve mentioned. Auburn’s got to get pressure on Chad Kelly and keep him from utilizing the height of his receivers to out-jump guys like Joshua Holsey and Javaris Davis . The Tigers need to get Ole Miss’ offense off the field, and they need to wear the Rebels down with long, sustained drives where the rushing attack gets to thrive. 6. Prediction? SB- Even though these two teams look like they’re on opposite trajectories, Ole Miss isn’t a pushover at all. I think Auburn wins, but it’s going to be closer than what most people think. I’ll say Auburn 34, Ole Miss 27. 1. Ole Miss looked like a popular pick to perform well this year. After playing Alabama so close, it looks like the Rebels are starting to come unraveled. What’s happened in Oxford?

Brian Scott Rippee- Well, essentially the youth and inexperience it possesses on defense has glared even more with injuries and lack of depth at linebacker. That has been coupled with a sputtering offense the last couple of weeks. The Rebels have also had an incredibly tough schedule, and I just think all of its growing pains have compounded in recent weeks.

2. The last time Auburn ventured into Vaught-Hemingway, some tensions ran high with the way that game ended in 2014. Is there any sense of revenge among the Ole Miss players? BSR- I don’t think so. If anything, it would have been last year, when Ole Miss went into Jordan-Hare Stadium. This game is crucial for the Rebels for many more reasons than revenge. A loss on Saturday would seriously bring their bowl eligibility into question and could result in a free-fall to end the year. 3. Auburn averages 302.9 rushing yards per game, and Ole Miss is giving up 226.9 a game. What does Ole Miss need to do to have a chance at stopping Kerryon Johnson, Kamryn Pettway and the rest of Auburn’s ground game? BSR- It has got to find serviceable play at linebacker. Defensive Coordinator Dave Wommack has desperately tried to find an answer at this position other than DeMarquis Gates , and he has had very little luck. Whether it’s Rommel Mageo , Detric Bing-Dukes or Ray Ray Smith , someone has got to give them somewhat of a run-stopping force in the middle. It’s likely going to have to be a combination of the three. Willie Hibbler is a younger guy who’s gotten in the mix, too, but it will be a tall task, for sure. 4. What matchups with Ole Miss should scare Auburn the most?

BSR- I feel like I say this every week, but it is the receivers. That’s what makes the Ole Miss offense go when it is playing well. It will be particularly interesting to watch this week with Auburn’s fierce front seven and a banged-up Ole Miss offensive line. To me, it’s a matter of whether Chad Kelly will have time to throw to these weapons or not. If he does, that is one area where Ole Miss will have an advantage.

5. What has to happen for Ole Miss to pull the upset? BSR- I’ll keep theme going as well as keep it simple. STOP. THE. RUN. It killed Ole Miss the last two weeks, and the Rebels are fully aware of the 543 spot that Auburn dropped on Arkansas last week. I am not sure how they are going to do this, but if the Rebels are going to have any chance in this game, they are going to have to neutralize the run at least to a point where Sean White has to make a few big throws. 6. Prediction?

Ole Miss will put a good fight up at home, I think, but with the injuries on the offensive line, coupled with the struggling run defense, I just don’t see how it manages to win this one. Auburn 38, Ole Miss 28.