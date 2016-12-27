Elvis impersonator suing over arrest in poison letters case 

Posted on Dec 27 2016 - 12:20pm by Associated Press
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
0 View
Related
8.26.BOAalcohol.tg.1

Patterson won’t run for re-election in 2017

Deandre Burnett

Rebels cruise past South Alabama

Sebastian Saiz

Ole Miss rolls past Bradley 66-49

Chad Kelly Hugh Freeze

Freeze directly addressed deficiencies in coordinator hires

Fadol Brown

McGriff brings simplicity to Ole Miss defense

Head Coach Hugh Freeze looks downfield during Egg Bowl Saturday.

Hugh Freeze hands the offense’s reins to Phil Longo

Associated Press

An Elvis impersonator is suing the federal government for the third time alleging wrongful arrest in connection with letters laced with poison ricin sent to President Barack Obama and others in 2013.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports Paul Kevin Curtis filed his latest suit Tuesday in U.S. District Court. He says federal prosecutors jailed him for five days despite finding no evidence he sent the letters to Obama, U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker and Lee County Judge Sadie Holland.

Paul Kevin Curtis wipes his eyes after speaking during a press conference. (File Photo)

Paul Kevin Curtis wipes his eyes after speaking during a press conference. (File Photo)

James Everett Dutschke of Tupelo eventually pleaded guilty in the case and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Prosecutors said Dutschke tried to frame Curtis, a rival with whom he often feuded online.

Curtis filed similar lawsuits in May 2015 and in January. Both were dismissed because of inaction.

See the original articles here.