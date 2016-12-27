Elvis impersonator suing over arrest in poison letters case 

Associated Press

An Elvis impersonator is suing the federal government for the third time alleging wrongful arrest in connection with letters laced with poison ricin sent to President Barack Obama and others in 2013.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports Paul Kevin Curtis filed his latest suit Tuesday in U.S. District Court. He says federal prosecutors jailed him for five days despite finding no evidence he sent the letters to Obama, U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker and Lee County Judge Sadie Holland.

James Everett Dutschke of Tupelo eventually pleaded guilty in the case and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Prosecutors said Dutschke tried to frame Curtis, a rival with whom he often feuded online.

Curtis filed similar lawsuits in May 2015 and in January. Both were dismissed because of inaction.