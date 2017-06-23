Five Rebels selected in 2017 Major League Baseball Draft

David Parkinson, Tate Blackman, Colby Bortles, Brady Feigl and Kyle Watson were drafted last Thursday, now having a chance to start their professional careers.

Since 2003, Ole Miss has had at least four players get drafted each year, with the most drafted being 11 in 2009. Ninety-nine Rebels have been drafted under current head coach Mike Bianco.

Parkinson was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies as the eighth pick of the 12th round, 353rd overall. Parkinson, a junior left-handed pitcher, finished the 2017 season with a 6-3 record and a 3.39 ERA. He also led the team in strikeouts (76) as a weekend starter.

Blackman was selected by the Chicago White Sox as the 12th pick of the 13rd round, 387th overall. Blackman was previously drafted out of high school by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 20th round, but chose to come to Ole Miss instead of joining the Brewers organization. Blackman, a junior second baseman, served as a team captain during the 2017 season while hitting .302 with 9 home runs.

Bortles was selected by the Detroit Tigers as the 20th pick in the 22nd round, 665th overall. Bortles, a senior third baseman, also served as a team captain during the 2017 season. He led the team with 10 home runs and 41 RBI during his final year as a Rebel.

Feigl was selected by the Los Angeles Angels as the 10th pick in the 35th round, 1045th overall. Feigl, a redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher, recorded 54 strikeouts in 53 innings pitched and finished the season with a 4.08 ERA.

Watson was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates as the 13th pick in the 37th round, 1108th overall. Watson, a junior infielder/outfielder, has played six different positions during his time as a Rebel and racked up 22 stolen bases.

Bortles is the only one out of the five that lacks NCAA eligibility. Parkinson, Blackman, Feigl and Watson must decide by August 15 whether to sign with the club that drafted them or return to Ole Miss for the 2018 season.