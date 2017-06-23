Former Rebel quarterback Bo Wallace arrested

Former Ole Miss quarterback Bo Wallace was arrested by West Point Police Department and charged with driving under the influence on Saturday, June 17, according to a report given to the Clarion-Ledger by East Mississippi Community College head football coach Buddy Stevens. This is currently the only report out on the arrest as further information will be released from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Wallace allegedly took prescription medication and fell asleep at the wheel after working at a nearby youth football camp. He was booked at 11:06 p.m. before posting an $813.50 bond, leading to his discharge at 1:16 a.m., reported the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Wallace played three seasons for the Rebels, collectively throwing for 62 touchdowns and 9,534 yards, second in school history only to Eli Manning. Wallace’s most notable career victory came in October 2014 against Nick Saban and the previously undefeated Alabama Crimson Tide. Wallace went 18-31 passing and threw for 251 yards and 3 touchdowns before the goalposts fell that day in Oxford. Wallace went on to appear in three bowl games with the Rebels, winning two of those three.

Wallace went undrafted in the 2015 NFL draft before attending a mini camp for the Kansas City Chiefs and attracting attention from a few teams in the Canadian Football League; he was not reported to have signed a contract, per the Clarion-Ledger.

His career in football has continued on in Scooba as the quarterback coach at East Mississippi Community College, where he made a national championship run as the starter in 2011 before transferring to play for the Rebels in 2012. Wallace signed with the Lions in January.

“When Bo quit playing, his ambition was to join a coaching staff and I have seen a very big maturation with him over the last couple of years, so we feel he is going to help us as he comes home in a way,” said head coach Stevens per Antonio Morales and Will Sammon of the Clarion-Ledger.

After his arrest, Wallace can be seen in a mugshot with scrapes visible on his head and shoulder. The Clay County Sheriff’s office reported no major injuries in the accident.

This is the first DUI offense for the former Rebel and it is unclear what medications Wallace had allegedly taken. More information is expected from the Clay County Sheriff’s office.