Frankie Ballard plays tonight at The Lyric Oxford

Country music is thriving more than ever, and not just below the Mason-Dixon Line.

While much of the country music known and loved by many was born in the South, one performer is bringing a little Michigan flair to the country music scene.

Frankie Ballard will be performing tonight at the Lyric Theatre in Oxford.

Ballard was named one of the Rolling Stones’ Top 25 Artists of 2016, and that acclaim has been well-earned.

Hailing from Battle Creek, Michigan, Ballard spent much of his time in college learning to write music, performing at coffee shops and small venues to get his music heard.

With lyrics that incorporate beautiful storytelling and music that seamlessly weaves together electric guitar riffs, strong bass lines and pounding drum beats, Ballard’s new album, “El Rio,” is a shining homage to great artists like Bob Seger, Bruce Springsteen and The Eagles.

“I love music,” Ballard said. “I grew up loving music, needing music, counting on music for everything in my life. For energy, for inspiration, for counsel. I fell in love with music so much I just had to start playing it. It’s really my dream to be a musician and to make the best music I can make.”

For Ballard, “El Rio” was the result of a burst of inspiration he and his band found while writing in El Paso, Texas, along the Rio Grande River.

“We left town, which is unique for me,” Ballard said. “We went down there to get away from the distractions that slow us down in the studio. We went down to the border for 10 days and came back with a pot of gold. Our ability to focus and to live in the music for that amount of time and pour everything we had into it allowed us to make a better album.”

The inspiration came at the perfect time, with Americana and country music surging in popularity across America.

Ballard said his songs focus mostly on telling stories — this is where his country and blues elements shine.

“I’m a storyteller at the end of the day,” Ballard said. “It doesn’t have to be my story, necessarily. It can be a narrative that I’ve witnessed in someone else’s life that’s close to me. I could get a song idea from something somebody says down at the grocery store.”

He said performing in small towns like Oxford brings a certain amount of charm and energy not found in other, bigger cities.

“I love the music fans down in the South,” Ballard said. “They have such a great appreciation for country music and the blues. I love Mississippi, too. That state has got soul.”

His favorite part about performing is seeing the way different crowds and cities respond to his music.

Even if you shudder when you hear that signature country twang come over the speakers in your car, Ballard’s music brings to life stories and sounds that transcend genre lines and throw back to a more retro country music sound rarely seen in the industry today.

You’ll find it hard to keep from tapping your foot to songs like “L.A. Woman” and “You’ll Accomp’ny Me,” which are both reminiscent of folk rock songs you might hear in a feel-good ’80s cult classic like “Caddyshack” or “Footloose.”

Doors will open at 8 p.m., and tickets are available online or at the door for $18. A $3 fee will be collected at the door for all attendees under 21. The show will start at 9 p.m.

“I’m expecting a lot of college fans,” Ballard said. “I’m excited to do it. Oxford is different from any other town, but that’s what makes it cool. I hope there are some people there that are ready to hear some music. If they show up, we’re going to give them a great time.”