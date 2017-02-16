Gas line ruptured at new STEM building on Oxford campus

Posted on Feb 16 2017 - 11:43am by DM Staff Report
The university sent out a RebAlert regarding a ruptured gas line on campus at around 9:30 Thursday morning. The alert said the damage to the pipe near the new STEM building was caused by construction crews. They encouraged everyone to use caution in the area while the line is being repaired.

The construction on the new STEM building began this semester. This construction succeeds the construction on the Thad Cochran Research Center West Wing and an expansion of Coulter Hall. The new building with be more than 200,000-square-feet and is estimated to cost upwards of $135 million.