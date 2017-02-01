Gray, Bowie serve as cornerstones for 2017 class

The Ole Miss Rebels overcame NCAA sanctions and widespread defamation to sign a surprisingly apt 2017 recruiting class. Hugh Freeze, taking part in his sixth season as head coach of the Rebels, was cognizant of the difficulties his staff faced but proud of the end result.

“It was very difficult, and there were a lot of roller coaster rides in the recruiting process this year,” Freeze said. “I stand today feeling very about our guys and our families that have joined us.”

Many Rebel fans were apprehensive, for good reason, about the Rebels’ class this year. With no five-star recruits and few four-star commits, it seemed as though Freeze would search for diamonds in the rough this year.

Enter Tony Gray and D.D. Bowie , two naturally gifted athletes who, perhaps more importantly, are committed to Freeze’s vision for the future. Both had offers from numerous SEC schools, and both figure to play a part in Ole Miss’ 2017 season.

Tony Gray, an elite offensive tackle from Lawrenceville, Georgia, surprised many as he put on the Rebel cap this morning. After being wooed by the University of Florida, Matt Luke, offensive line coach for Ole Miss, was able to sway Gray back to Oxford. The 6-foot-5-inch, 290-pound lineman will challenge for minutes this summer as the Rebels’ line looks to improve on a mediocre season.

“We knew it would be a fight to get him,” Freeze said. “He’s a big get.”

Bowie’s size and skill will add a new dimension to the Rebels’ offense this year. After committing to Ole Miss but staying in touch with Mississippi State, the dual-threat receiver from Morton signed a letter of intent to Ole Miss this morning and is set to battle for minutes among a talented core of receivers. With several key players graduating, however, Bowie could contribute almost immediately.

“D.D., we think, is athletic as any kid that’s come out of this state since I’ve been here,” Freeze said. “There’s very few long corners like him, as athletic as he is, and there’s an immediate need there for us, and I think he likes that idea. And we’re gonna get him the ball. Punt returns, kickoff returns–we think he can fill the void there, too.”

In wake of missing out on five-star running back Cam Akers , Ole Miss turned to two-star running back Isaiah Woullard . Raised in Hattiesburg, a town still healing after being torn apart by a tornado just a few weeks ago, Woullard is the all-time leading rusher in Mississippi high school football history.

“His rranddad played here. Obviously, they’ve had tremendous loss here recently. That didn’t weigh totally into it, but you can’t help but say that’s a factor. When I watch his tape, which I watched 100 times…If he were playing in a different league, I think he’s a no-brainer,” Freeze said.

All in all, the Ole Miss coaching staff seems content with today’s signings. Through adversity and strife, the Rebels still managed to piece together a top 35 class. Freeze was quick to thank the guys who served as the pieces to a class that was his toughest to build.

“Amid extreme rhetoric that they had to hear. Some true, some not true,” Freeze said. “And yet, they and their families found this place to be the best fit for them under those circumstances. And for that, I will always be indebted to this group.”