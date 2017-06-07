Gucci Mane’s ‘Droptopwop’ indicates rapper’s newfound attention to detail

On May 26, 2016, infamous rapper Gucci Mane walked out of the Indiana Federal Penitentiary as a transformed individual, mentally and physically. Mane commemorated the one-year anniversary of his release from prison by releasing “Droptopwop” on May 26, which would prove a reformed rapper had bounced back.

The 10-track mixtape, produced by Metro Boomin’, is a nice change of pace in comparison to his previous average quality mixtapes. Gucci Mane proves his change in focus and determination by creating more quality in “Droptopwop” with tracks such as, “Met Gala” and “Both Eyes Closed” whereas “Helpless” and “Loss 4 Wrdz (feat. Rick Ross)” are forgettable.

“Met Gala” targets girls who want the rappers now for their money as the rappers constantly validate their level of wealth and status, according to Gucci Mane, Offset, and Metro & Southside. Perhaps the most iconic line of the mixtape derives from this track: “I could care less ’bout the bloggers, boy / 80K stuffed in my joggers, boy.” Oh, OK I see you, Gucci.

“Both Eyes Closed” features Young Dolph and 2 Chainz and offers the best trap beats on the album, with lines like, “And I ain’t Blake Griffin, I don’t drive no Kia / If it ain’t 10 mil, I can’t sign no deal,” and, “Promoter just brought me 200 grand and I’ma count it by hand all hundreds with both eyes closed.”

Oooooh, say it again, Gucci.

The track that best explains Gucci Mane’s story and expresses personal feelings is “Tho Freestyle.” In it, Gucci discusses his drug dealing stage, weight gain, probationary terms and more. It’s almost as if he uses this freestyle to show his plan to bounce back, proving his determination to make a comeback. He says, “I’m a ex con, used to sell crack at the Texaco / Known for toting guns and it’s what I’m on probation for,” and ends on a somewhat DJ Khaled note by repeatedly saying, “New tape alert / New watch alert / New whip alert.” That honesty though – one hunna.

In a New York Times interview, Gucci Mane says, “I felt like I couldn’t make music sober, I couldn’t enjoy my money sober. Why would I wanna go to a club and couldn’t smoke or drink? I associated everything with being high … In hindsight I see it for what it was: I was a drug addict. I was naïve to the fact that I was numb.” “Droptopwop” appropriately delivered to these concerns as Mane strongly indicates his change in thought and sharp focus to create better music.

If this mixtape is any indicator of his future productions, Gucci Mane will be one of the greatest comeback stories of our generation.