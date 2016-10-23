A hero remembered never dies: Local officers remember fallen brother

Every time University Police officers get ready for a shift, they pin a golden “B-5” pin above their right shirt pocket as a tribute to a fallen officer.

“B-5” was Robert M. Langley’s radio call number. Though he died on Oct. 21, 2006 during a campus traffic stop, he had a lasting effect on the community.

Several of the officers who worked with Langley on the UPD force, now work at other law enforcement agencies including Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Lynn Webb and Oxford Police Department Major Sheridan Maiden.

Before UPD, Langley was a member of the Mississippi National Guard and served in the War in Afghanistan.

Nearly 100 friends, family and fellow officers gathered Friday at the Paris-Yates Chapel to remember Langley. He left behind a widow, Lisa Robertson, and two sons, who were present at the service.

The pews on the right side of the chapel were predominantly filled with UPD officers.

The midday sun pushed through the blue and red stained glass window and painted the walls with purple shadows. UPD Lieutenant Kendall Brown sang the “National Anthem.”

Webb, who was with Langley the night he died, said she knew something was wrong when the call came over the radio.

Langley was at a traffic stop for speeding when he reached inside the vehicle to turn it off. Daniel Cummings, who was an Ole Miss student at the time, drug Langley for 200 yards before Langley fell and hit his head, according to the Associated Press.

Langley had to be airlifted to Regional Medical Center in Memphis that night; he died hours later from injuries.

Cummings was sentenced to 20 years.

Webb worked on the UPD with Langley for four years. She now works for the Lafayette Sheriff’s Department.

“A lot of people are still hurting,” Webb said. “God put me on that night shift for a reason … he had told me many times that he never wanted to be alone,” Webb said choking back tears.

Webb said she will always remember the times spent with Langley on patrol and the traits that made him unique.

Tim Rutledge, the director of Law Enforcement Alliance for Peer Support, said the program, which is designed to be an emotional resource for officers dealing with loss, worked closely with UPD officers after Langley was killed.

Later, 10 UPD officers joined LEAPS to support other officers.

In addition to the “B-5” pin, UPD officers also have his radio call number on every UPD car as well.

Langley, who grew up in foster care, always had a strong sense of family, according to Webb. He insisted all of the officers on shift eat meals together.

His foster parents always made him eat every piece of meat left on the bone. Now that he had enough money and was grown, he had said, he never had to eat like that again.

On the weekends, Langley would organize trips to Enid Lake for barbeques, and he would invite everyone’s extended family to join in.

Webb said when officers were not on duty, they were hunting and fishing with each other.

“Everyday, he had our back,” Webb said.