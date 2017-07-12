Highland Square’s second annual ‘Floatchella’ features local vendors, live music

Highland Square will be hosting their second annual poolside event, Floatchella, on Wednesday, July 12 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at their main pool on property.

Floatchella is a glow in the dark pool party with free admission for all who attend. It’s Highland Square’s biggest event of the summer and they are expecting a big turnout this year.

Shannon McKenzie, assistant property manager at Highland Square, said they are required to host one big event per month on the property. Highland Square wants to provide residents with fun events all year long and Floatchella is by far one of their favorite events to host, McKenzie said.

“At Highland, we pride ourselves on doing events that stick out. Music festivals are the thing to do, so we wanted to put our own spin on a festival. What better way to do a big summer event than a pool party at night with a ton of crazy floats….so Floatchella was born,” McKenzie said.

Highland Square has paired up with The Oxford Levee, who is offering drink specials, bar tab giveaways and the first 100 drinks will be free of charge for eventgoers. The event will have free food, a free keg stand and a contest for the best festival attire.

“Last summer a lot of people showed up and it seemed to me like everyone got super into it and wore costumes and danced the night away,” Ole Miss senior Julia DuPré said. “It was a great time and I’m sure this year will be even better!”

Highland Square partnered up with five local vendors and companies to help put on the event, some of which attended the event last year too.

The event will have live music by DJ Wade, merchandise available for purchase by Foxtrot Collection and free henna tattoo art by Oxford Henna Company.

Jawan Elliot, director of marketing and sales at Foxtrot Collection, said the event provides an opportunity to meet new people and inform them about Foxtrot’s brand.

“It’s a way for us all to help each other and come together. It’s an opportunity to help our business grow and to promote them with leasing as well,” Elliot said. “We encourage everyone to come. It’s a good time to come out and support different business around Oxford.”

Foxtrot Collection is a clothing line that was founded in 2014 by two veterans, Brandon McClellan and Robert Ross, whose mantra embodies individuality and going against society’s cliché norms.

“Even if we grab the attention of just one person, one more follow on social media, or one more person interested in the movement, than we become so thankful and appreciative for just that alone,” said Elliot. “This event allows us to make connections with customers and build up a strong and reputable clientele in the Oxford community.”