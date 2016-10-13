International students and faculty react to presidential election

Some international faculty and students are watching this extraordinary presidential election as closely as the Americans. Most said they had negative opinions of both Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton.

Despite the election process being similar to some of their native countries, they said a lot of aspects are different like the way the candidates present themselves, how they interact with each other and how media outlets have handled election coverage.

Business major and German native Marina Vorwerk said this presidential election and previous ones in her home country are incomparable.

“I think you have more media coverage throughout the world. More people are talking about it,” Vorwerk said. “In Germany, you do not have the fighting, making fun of each other and presenting each other in the worst possible light.”

Foreign students and faculty are surprised by the hostile way in which the candidates have interacted with each other.

Teaching assistant Catherine Halbach of Germany said she’s never met anybody who supported Trump.

“In Germany, we would talk a lot about the election, especially because of Trump, because he’s such a huge figure,” Halbach said. “Everything he does and says is not understandable for everyone who’s not in America.”

The cutthroat, controversial comments Trump and Clinton have routinely made throughout the campaign have surprised some.

“I see all these commercials and all the campaigns (and) compared to what I know from what happens in Europe, it’s just so different,” Ariana Hortana, a psychology major from the Netherlands, said. “It’s way more outspoken and the campaigns are more aggressive.”

Throughout his campaign, Trump has brought up Clinton’s “deleted emails,” her husband’s past affair and her more liberal policies. Clinton, on the other hand, has discussed Trump’s remarks about women and minorities, as well as failure to release his tax forms.

“When I look at the commercials, what I see on TV is so much trash talk,” Hortana said. “It’s not even classy. They use very dirty words. It’s not how politicians should talk about each other.”

Trump’s comments about Latinos during his campaign have concerned Liz Lopez, a Spanish instructor from Venezuela. She said as a foreigner living in the U.S., she fears how the outcome of the election will affect her personally.

“I am sad and concerned of the way that Trump has addressed the presence of immigrants in the country,” she said. “It has kind of awakened this racism in people. Now that an important figure in the country uses this vocabulary, it gives them a green light to be more open about it.”

Lopez said remarks from both Clinton and Trump have stuck in her mind, but primarily the comments from Trump about women.

“People see Hillary Clinton as (a) corrupt, non-trustworthy lady,” she said. “Trump, on the other side, is very radical. His xenophobic comments about women and stuff like that also set him apart.”

The main problem Lopez said she sees is the candidates’ lack of popularity among American voters. In a poll conducted by CNN immediately after the first debate, 11 percent of the 521 total people surveyed were still undecided about the two candidates.

“None of them are really trustworthy, but I would also say that people put a lot more pressure on Hillary because she is a woman,” Lopez said. “We know that Trump hasn’t showed his tax returns, but people do not really pay attention to that. People want to talk about Hillary’s emails. I think it would be a big deal if she won, because she would be the first woman that won the presidency.”

Lopez said she believes the American election process is similar to the Venezuelan process. However, she said the United States’ process is more transparent and less corrupt.

According to Lopez, many Venezuelans share the opinion that current president Hugo Chavez wasn’t elected in a fair or truthful way.

“I would say that the bipartisanship here (in the U.S.) is way more important and historically implemented,” Lopez said. “Venezuela is a country that has been going through political problems for 17 years. The new president that we have now was basically imposed or named by the former president. In America, it’s more like a contest between two people.”

Mrudvi Bakshi, a foreign exchange journalism student from India, said the United States’ democratic election process is similar to how India elects its president. She said the tactics, however, are very different.

According to Bakshi, in India the candidates will go to rural areas and speak to small groups of people, as opposed to in the U.S., where candidates tend to address larger populations of people in rallies and debates.

“I feel like India is one of the largest democracies,” she said. “They go out in the public and try to interact with them even if it is small rural areas. It depends on who you want to be to your public. They don’t have the feeling that they cannot go out and talk to them.”

In an international poll conducted by Pew Research Center among 10 nations from the European Union, 85 percent of Europeans doubted “Trump’s ability to do the right thing regarding world affairs.” Among them, 92 percent of Swedes and 89 percent of Germans said they had “no confidence in Trump’s ability to handle the international aspect of the presidency.”

The survey showed Clinton as more popular and viewed in a more positive light. Fifty-nine percent of those surveyed said they “have faith that (Clinton) will do the right thing in world affairs.”

Libby Keating, a British international student, said she disagrees with Trump’s policies and campaign slogan.

“I do think that some people want to ‘Make America Great Again,’ but I don’t think that his opinions are very modern at all,” she said. “I think they’re very outdated and that he has a bad opinion on the world.”

Keating said the U.S. presidential election is more of a worldwide debate than it is in England’s, and less people in the world know about British politics compared to American politics .

“I feel like the things Americans do are mimicked,” Keating said. “In England, we do have an election and different sides. It is a small country and less influential.”

Among all the responses from Ole Miss’ foreign exchange students and faculty, there was one thing in common: this current presidential election is unlike any of the past.

“It’s kind of the same in the process, but the feel is so much different,” Bakshi said.