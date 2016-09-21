Isaac Gross provides veteran leadership for struggling Rebels

With Ole Miss losing two close games against elite teams early in the season, it would be easy for the Rebels to give up on the season and play with lackluster effort. However, it seems like the Rebels are prepared to keep fighting for the rest of the season, and senior leaders like Isaac Gross will be key for the team to stay on track and motivated.

“(Sunday) we just told each other, go watch that film, see what you did wrong, and just notice at the end of the day, no matter how long we’re on the field we have to finish,” Gross said of the defense. “Our offense goes fast, we know that. That being said, when we get a chance to get back out there on that field we’re just gonna have to play 60 minutes. It doesn’t matter how long we are out there or what, it’s just football.”

Quarterback Chad Kelly took the losses especially hard, saying the Alabama loss was on him after the Tide’s defense returned his two fumbles for two touchdowns.

“As a quarterback you can’t do that,” Kelly said. “It stinks that I’m sitting here and saying that it’s my mistake again but I’ve got to correct it. It’s on me. If we don’t turn that ball over I think that we probably sit here and win the game.”

Gross said he felt that Kelly was too hard on himself after the game. In addition to the fumbles, Kelly finished 26 of 41 passes for 421 yards and three touchdowns.

“I tell Chad all the time, ‘Chad you did your part,’” Gross said. “To me, I certainly feel like that’s the best quarterback in the nation. That’s my quarterback, that’s my brother, and I stand behind him no matter what. It takes so much for someone to take the blame for that.”

The fifth-year defensive tackle said he felt some improvements from other position groups could help ease Kelly’s burden on offense.

“I just told him just go out there and focus man, and I tell the offensive line, “Look man y’all gonna have to protect him better,’ and then when he throws the ball to certain wide receivers they’re gonna have to make big plays, they’re going to have to lay out for it sometimes. I certainly feel Chad does give it his all every game, he brings the attitude every game.”

If the Rebels are going to continue to compete this year, other players will need to step up and be a presence in the locker room. Gross thinks a new leader could be found among the offensive lineman.

“Rod Taylor could be a great leader in my eyes,” Gross said. “I tell him all the time ‘Rod I know you’re young, but you can really step up and lead this team in a way. You can lead that offense.”

For now, the Rebels focus has to shift to their matchup with the 12th ranked Georgia Bulldogs, whose rushing attack has averaged an impressive 185 yards per game and who currently sit at 3-0.

“Georgia, they’re going to pound the football,” Gross said. “They’re going to a tough run team to stop, they throw the ball too, I see more of a play-action team. They’re going to pound the ball.”