Jessica Lea Mayfield and Kate Teague to perform for Sarahfest

Singer-songwriter Jessica Lea Mayfield will be performing at Proud Larry’s tonight as a part of the 2016 Sarahfest lineup. Local music artist Kate Teague will be opening for Mayfield.

Mayfield’s music delivers a powerful, although sometimes subtle, indie-rock edge. She has recently drifted from a dark folk sound to a more heavy, grunge tone with her latest album, “Make My Head Sing.”

Teague, who is a fan of Mayfield’s, is excited to take the stage before her.

“Honestly, I love how strong of a force she is on her own. Yes, she sounds absolutely mind blowing with a band, but it’s incredible how intensely powerful her music is when it’s just her and a guitar. When I saw her in St. Louis and she played “Party Drugs” by herself, I wanted it to go on forever. Her voice elicits so much feeling. It’s insane,” Teague said.

Teague is no stranger to the Proud Larry’s stage. She has performed several times there as a solo artist and as singer/songwriter/guitarist for the now-disbanded group Reels. She has recently taken the position as Thacker Mountain Radio’s director/producer, which has left less time for writing new material.

“I still feel like I’m transitioning into my position, and I have really focused my energy there. It’s definitely been hard to juggle both, but I believe there is a way to balance, and I look forward to figuring that out,” she said.

Teague will, however, debut new songs she has co-written with boyfriend, Kieran Danielson.

“Preparing for this show has put me back in the groove of writing/playing, which has been such a great outlet.”

Her future plans include completing and recording a solo album within the next two years.

Mayfield and Teague’s music styles will blend seamlessly to commend Sarahfest’s mission to “celebrate the alternative.” Doors at Proud Larry’s will open at 8 p.m., and the show will begin at 9 p.m.