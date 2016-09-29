Jessica Lea Mayfield and Kate Teague to perform for Sarahfest

Alex Presley
Singer-songwriter Jessica Lea Mayfield will be performing at Proud Larrys tonight as a part of the 2016 Sarahfest lineup. Local music artist Kate Teague will be opening for Mayfield. 

Mayfields music delivers a powerful, although sometimes subtle, indie-rock edge. She has recently drifted from a dark folk sound to a more heavy, grunge tone with her latest album, Make My Head Sing.

Teague, who is a fan of Mayfields, is excited to take the stage before her.

Honestly, I love how strong of a force she is on her own. Yes, she sounds absolutely mind blowing with a band, but it’s incredible how intensely powerful her music is when it’s just her and a guitar. When I saw her in St. Louis and she played Party Drugs by herself, I wanted it to go on forever. Her voice elicits so much feeling. It’s insane,Teague said.

Teague is no stranger to the Proud Larrys stage. She has performed several times there as a solo artist and as singer/songwriter/guitarist for the now-disbanded group Reels. She has recently taken the position as Thacker Mountain Radios director/producer, which has left less time for writing new material.

I still feel like Im transitioning into my position, and I have really focused my energy there. Its definitely been hard to juggle both, but I believe there is a way to balance, and I look forward to figuring that out,” she said.

Teague will, however, debut new songs she has co-written with boyfriend, Kieran Danielson.

Preparing for this show has put me back in the groove of writing/playing, which has been such a great outlet.

Her future plans include completing and recording a solo album within the next two years.

Mayfield and Teagues music styles will blend seamlessly to commend Sarahfests mission to celebrate the alternative. Doors at Proud Larrys will open at 8 p.m., and the show will begin at 9 p.m.