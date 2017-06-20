John Grisham returns to Square Books to commemorate his 30th novel

John Grisham is returning to Square Books on June 20 for a book signing that will commemorate his 30th book, “Camino Island.”

This milestone has prompted Grisham’s first book store tour in 25 years with 10 stops to 10 independent booksellers across the nation. He will sign copies of his newest novel “Camino Island” at 2 p.m. and then will give a lecture at 5 p.m. at Off Square Books. His lecture will include a discussion.

Square Books hosted Grisham for a signing of his first book “A Time to Kill” in 1982. Only 5,000 copies of the book were printed and the novel failed to receive wide-spread recognition at first. It was the success of his second novel “The Firm” that launched Grisham’s literary career. Since then Grisham has published at least one novel every single year and established himself as the master of legal thrillers.

“Camino Island” is full of all the intrigue, mystery and surprises that characterizes a Grisham novel, however this time it’s without the legal aspect.

“Camino Island” begins with a massive theft at Princeton University, priceless antique documents are stolen. A young budding novelist accepts a strange job offer; finding out if and why a well known antique books seller is involved.

His new novel is “a bit of a shift,” according to Square Books’ Lyn Roberts, “But still a mystery. That’s why he wanted to go out to bookstores… who have supported him over the years.”

Grisham’s popularity ended the feasibility of his books signings after the publication of his third novel “The Pelican Brief.” At his last book signing at Square Books, people were lined up all night in order to meet Grisham. When asked why Grisham has continued to be such a success, Roberts laughingly replied, “Well, because he’s really good.” She went on to say, “He doesn’t get bogged down in repeating stories or characters like some mystery writers do.” When someone picks up a Grisham novel, “It’s guaranteed it’s going to be a good read,” she said.

In anticipation of a large crowd, Square Books set up a raffle system to decide attendance. Individuals who pre-ordered a copy of “Camino Island” at Square Books had the option to be entered into a raffle drawing to win a ticket to the entire event, both the signing and lecture. The raffle was drawn May 22. Both the book signing and lecture are only open to raffle winners. Raffle winners can pick up their ticket starting at 9 a.m. on June 20 at Square Books.

Signed first editions of “Camino Road” are still available for purchase at Square Books, as are his previous novels.

Grisham fans unable to attend this event can still listen to his lectures. Every lecture along all 13 stops of the tour will be recorded as a part of the “Book Tour with John Grisham” podcast series. Lectures will begin to be posted starting June 22.