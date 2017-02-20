Key takeaways from Saturday’s road loss to the Razorbacks

On Saturday, the Ole Miss Rebels (16-11) fell to the Arkansas Razorbacks (20-7) by a score of 98-80 in Fayetteville. Led by Deandre Burnett’s 27 points and an additional 24 points from rising star Terence Davis, a late comeback seemed to be in the works, but Arkansas, led by junior Daryl Macon’s 30-point performance, quickly stomped out the flame. Looking back, here are four takeaways from the game:

Where was Saiz?

Sebastian Saiz, a 6-foot-9-inch power forward averaging a double-double per game, has been a rock for Ole Miss all season. With that said, it’s becoming clear that head coach Andy Kennedy may be a little too reliant on the Spaniard. Saiz had an off night on Saturday, posting just eight points and five rebounds, and the Rebels suffered. Without a dominant post presence, Arkansas’ big men, led by senior Moses Kingsley, were free to own the lane. Big-time players perform when it counts, and with NCAA Tournament hopes quickly fading, Saiz’s poor performance should be at the top of Kennedy’s mind.

Defensive mistakes

The Razorbacks posted an impressive 98 points on the Rebel defense. It’s hard, almost impossible, to win a college basketball game after conceding that many baskets. Kennedy has mentioned on multiple occasions a commitment to improving his squad’s defensive ability. Yet time and time again, the Rebels have allowed games to slip away on the defensive end. Make no mistake, Ole Miss has the offensive talent to make waves next month, but a lack of cohesion at the end of the floor will continue to hold the Rebels back.

All about the streaks

The 2016-2017 Rebels may be one of the streakiest teams Kennedy has seen during his 11-year tenure in Oxford. At times, including recent wins over SEC rivals Auburn and LSU, they look like world beaters. On the other hand, dropping winnable games to schools like Arkansas has held the Rebels back from reaching their full potential. Aside from defensive woes, streaky scoring from Burnett, Breein Tyree and Davis has made Ole Miss basketball far from predictable. Consistency has been at a premium for the Rebels this year, and that trend doesn’t look set to change anytime soon.

Tournament hopes on life support

Over the past few weeks, Ole Miss fans have watched their team’s postseason aspirations slowly dwindle, and Saturday could have been the straw that broke the camel’s back. According to CBS Sports, the Rebels’ RPI, a rating system that takes schedule strength and results into account, is currently ranked 71. Sixty-eight teams make the NCAA Tournament. With crucial games against Arkansas, South Carolina and Mississippi State lined up over the next couple of weeks, Kennedy’s team needs wins. Simply put, if the Rebels cannot find a way to win out, they can kiss their March Madness hopes goodbye.