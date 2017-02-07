Ole Miss student Lakia Taylor finds joy in jewelry

Lakia Taylor, a freshman marketing major, came to Ole Miss with hopes of making connections while expanding her clientele and business called Kia’s Jewels.

Kia’s Jewels is an online jewelry and clothing store rooted from a jewelry kit gifted to Taylor on her eighth Christmas.

“I made earrings completely out of string along with earring hooks and beads,” Taylor said.

Mary Taylor, Taylor’s mom and inspiration, said she is supportive of her daughter’s business.

“I have always expressed to Lakia if she had a passion to make jewelry and a love for fashion, to start her business now and not later,” she said. “Since then, Lakia has had the determination to grow her business as she got older.”



The Brandon native did not realize how profitable her jewelry making could be until she began selling her jewelry in a local daycare. Taylor noticed how much of an appeal her jewelry made to many women in her community and decided to continue the craft.

Taylor’s father was the first African-American lease owner of Dairy Queen in the state of Mississippi. Her grandparents owned an upholstery and a construction business.

“I grew up in business all my life,” she said.



With the help of her business mentor, running a business came naturally to Taylor. As a business owner and student, she is constantly working. Whether it’s completing assignments, studying, attending meetings or events, taking phone calls, making and packaging her jewelry while maintaining a website and healthy relationships with her family and peers, Taylor gets the job done.

“If I slow down, business and everything else around me slows down, so I have to keep going,” Taylor said.

Taylor’s family and community have been her support system since she started making jewelry. Now at Ole Miss, Taylor has gained more supporters, including her community assistant, Ebonie Baker.

“I love her business, and I find it completely amazing that a young person like herself has so much talent that has went unnoticed for so long,” Baker said.

Baker met Taylor while the jewelry-maker was moving into her dorm, and said she has watched Taylor obtain more confidence in herself and her business.

“Since her business started booming, she has a lot of orders to fill and that is a lot for one person to do, especially someone that is in college and trying to have a social life,” Baker said.

Taylor has partnered with some of the university’s organizations. Through these partnerships, the organizations have committed to help Taylor promote her business. For every sale the organization gets from promotions, that specific organization receives a percentage of the sale.

Taylor finds her inspiration through her life experiences. Taylor, the oldest of four children , watched her mother work full-time while getting her bachelor’s degree and raising children. When her father was diagnosed with cancer, Taylor found herself picking more responsibilities around her house.

Making her jewelry became a hobby and outlet that she chose to strive on.

“I admire and support Lakia in her business because she is trying to achieve her goal, and I wish her well because she is a freshman, and she is trying to accomplish her dream,” Mary Taylor said.

Taylor supports herself financially during the semester, although much of her profits go back into her business.

“One thing I can say is a student can start a business in college but it can take time to build up until you really start making money because investment in the business is very important,” Taylor said.

“It takes a lot of advertising and work to get great support,” said Taylor. She found publicizing her business to be the most important detail in owning and keeping Kia’s Jewels regulated.

“If people don’t know about the business, then many potential customers are unaware.”

Taylor describes herself as goal-oriented and optimistic.

“I will complete anything that comes to mind,” said Taylor.

Taylor’s personality and aspirations can be seen through her business, which promotes positivity.

“My purpose is to inspire others by bringing all people together through my business,” said Taylor. “I want people to not feel as though just because the odds seem to not be in your favor, you can still be successful in whatever you choose.”