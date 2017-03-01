Hinge Dance Company performs ‘Breakthrough’ at the Powerhouse this weekend

Hinge Dance Company is performing its annual concert, “Breakthrough,” Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Powerhouse.

Hinge began as a student-led contemporary company. In 2010, Lydia Siniard-Turner made the company into an off-campus professional dance company for students. Siniard-Turner is both the owner and founder of Hinge Dance Company, as well as the artistic director of Oxford Academy of Dance Arts.

Last August, she attained ownership of Oxford Academy of Dance Arts and continues to teach ballet, pointe, tap, contemporary and jazz at the company and studio.

There are 16 members of the dance company.

Hinge dancer Mcat Davis will be participating in the “Breakthrough” performance for the fourth time.

“This year, in my opinion, is more diverse and one of the most talented casts we’ve had,” Davis said. “This show is really dynamic and exciting.”

Davis said the performance has always been at the Powerhouse.

“This setting really makes it feel like a celebration of the arts,” Davis said. “Between the music, the art and dances, the night is packed with entertainment.”

There will be 10 dances performed, consisting of contemporary, modern, jazz and hip-hop dance. The dancers have been preparing for the show over the last seven months.

“The dynamic in the studio is really great,” Davis said. “We all come from different backgrounds and places, are studying different things and have different interests, but we find common ground for our love of dance.”

“Hinge is a safe haven, a space where I can create and release all of my emotions in a positive way,” Chloe Martin, Hinge dancer and choreographer, said. “My favorite part about dancing with Hinge is that I can be myself, 100 percent of the time.”

Martin said performing is the best part about her whole experience with Hinge. This is Martin’s second year performing in the show; she is dancing in five pieces and choreographed two.

“We get our work done, but we also goof around quite a bit,” Martin said.

Martin said she dances for many reasons.

“I dance to relieve stress and escape reality,” said Martin. “But mainly because it makes me feel good. I feel free.”

Kayleigh Graham is the facilities coordinator at the Powerhouse. She said the venue holds about 200 people. However, on performance night, it will be set up for 100 people, and every night it almost always sells out.

“They are a very talented group,” Graham said. “I love watching them collaborate with one another.”

The doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the show begins at 8 p.m. General tickets cost $15.

This article was submitted to The Daily Mississippian from an advanced reporting class.