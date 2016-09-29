Landon Chapman thrives at Miss America Internship

Some people are born entertainers. They seem to have an inner light and natural ability to shine that makes others feel comfortable and free to be themselves. They love getting laughs and turning any given moment into an experience worth remembering.

Sophomore Landon Chapman is that kind of person.

You may know him from his presence on social media as #LandontheIntern. He recently interned for two weeks at the Miss America organization, and in that short period of time, everyone there couldn’t help but love him.

“It feels like I was living two weeks in an alternate universe,” Chapman said. “I went there as a regular intern, just expecting to do regular PR internship work. I got there, and all the contestants are a similar age to me; they’re college students, and we just kind of clicked. We just became friends, all 52 two of them [contestants] and me.”

Chapman made his mark on the competition while performing a Shania Twain song for the contestants. When host for the preliminaries Dena Blizzard found out, she brought him on stage. Chapman’s unique brand formed. Soon after, he took over the Miss America social media accounts and had a minor host role for the three nights of the preliminary competition.

“I would walk out of Boardwalk Hall [in Atlantic City], where competitions were held, and people would run up to me asking for pictures,” Chapman said. “I was so overwhelmed. It was just the craziest experience. The contestants were beyond anything I could ever imagine and so was the entire experience.”

Chapman’s internship was made possible by support from Ole Miss graduates Mary and Sam Haskell. Chapman received the Ole Miss Women’s Council Scholarship of which Mary is the chair. Sam, her husband, is the former worldwide head of television for the William Morris Agency and is currently President of Miss America.

The couple took Chapman under their wing, providing him with an internship, but Chapman’s vibrancy is what drew people to him. He says that he’s still not sure how it all happened, but his friends say, “It’s because he’s Landon.”

“Landon is one of those people that you know you can unapologetically yourself with him because he is so himself with you,” friend and senior Lindsay Miller said. “He’s unashamed of every single part of himself. He’s just one of those people that makes others feel special because he realizes his own worth.”

Chapman claims his personality has always been too much for Mississippi to handle. He’s been performing for people since he was a kid and never let anything stand in his way.

“I remember as a kid growing up, I would perform. There was one occasion in particular: It was a Halloween bash, and there was karaoke. I was in first grade, and I sang “Honey, I’m Home” by Shania Twain in front of the whole town.”

As an integrated marketing communications major, Chapman’s dream job is to be an entertainment broadcast journalist for an outlet like E! News. However, he knows the important thing in life is to focus on the good.

“You have to wake up every day and choose joy,” Chapman said. “No matter what’s going on in your life, you have the opportunity to choose joy. Furthermore, every interaction you have with someone, they remember. So, no matter how big or small your interaction with that person is, you leave an impact on them. I always try to be authentic and joyful and leave a positive impact on people.”

Mr. Ole Miss, Cole Putman, is close friends with Chapman, as the two are both from Rankin County. Putman knows Chapman will continue to makes others happy.

“He [Chapman] is the best,” Putman said. “He is Rankin County raised, and he makes me so proud. I know that I have to leave this university in May, and I am happy Landon will continue his legacy when I’m gone.”

Chapman is highly involved in clubs and organizations, including the Student Activities Association, so don’t be surprised if you see him dancing to or singing a Shania Twain song somewhere on campus. In fact, feel free to sing along.