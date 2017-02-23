Law school hosts gaming symposium

Posted on Feb 23 2017 - 8:01am by Lyndy Berryhill
« PREVIOUS
|
Categorized as
4
Related
theDM_400x400

State House passes bill to notify parents of DUI arrests

Rebel Patrol

Campus police respond to suspicious person report

thedm

Mississippi’s tough divorce laws face legislative scrutiny 

4V0A5834

Rooster’s Blues House and Mississippi Alcoholic Beverage Control come to settlement

City proposes moving forward with new neighborhood development

Phi Mu Apartments

Sorority breaks ground on off-campus housing

The Ole Miss Law School will host a symposium on the future of sports betting nationwide.

The Mississippi Sports Law Review’s Spring 2017 Symposium will feature panelists from across the country to present on the “Current Fate of the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act” at 1 p.m. Friday in room 1078 at the Robert C. Khayat Law Center.

Speakers will include Ole Miss alum Mike Bruffey, the deputy director at the Mississippi Gaming and Hospitality Association;  ESPN chalk writer David Purdum, who has covered the gaming industry; Cathy Beeding, vice president and general counsel of Island View Casino in Gulfport; Erik Balsbaugh, vice president of public affairs for the American Gaming Association and the University of Nevada’s Brian Barrio, the senior associate athletics director for intercollegiate services.

Lunch and light refreshments will be served, and attendees will qualify to receive 1.5 hours of continuing legal education credits.