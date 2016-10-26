Leah Gibson crowned Miss University 2017

The crowd stood cheering in the Gertrude C. Ford Center as Miss University 2017 accepted her tiara and bouquet of roses.

Leah Gibson, a senior journalism major from Starkville, was named Ole Miss’ 68th Miss University Scholarship pageant winner Wednesday night.Her pageant platform is “iChoose,” which promotes highway safety. She also wants to promote values on campus.

In the on-stage interview, judge Carol Wright asked Gibson how the University can influence the media to keep things positive. Gibson’s answer brought her the final points she needed to take the 2017 title.

“Ethics are the most important,” she said. “The campus and the University are moving forward, and that’s the message I’d put out.”

Gibson shared Wednesday’s stage with fellow students Elyssa Howell, MacKen’z Smith, Charley Ann Nix, Joy Addison, Asya Branch and Emma Johnson.

Nix earned the second alternate spot, and Branch took first alternate. Branch will take on Gibson’s Miss University duties in the event she is unable to carry them out herself.

Out of the seven contestants, five judges from across the South awarded Gibson more points in two of the four competitions: Evening gown, lifestyle and fitness in swimsuit, talent and an onstage interview.

Gibson scored highest in both the Interview and Talent portions of the competition.

Gibson performed sixth in the Talent competition, belting out Ben E. King’s 1963 classic “I Who Have Nothing” in a long, red dress. The crowd gave her a standing ovation.

Gibson is the station manager at Rebel Radio and a member of the Columns Society.

Gibson will compete in Vicksburg at the Miss Mississippi pageant this summer, competing for a spot in the national Miss America contest. Her duties as Miss University don’t stop there, however. She’ll represent Ole Miss throughout the next year at speaking and entertainment arrangements.

Family members filled the auditorium seats to support contestants as well as pageant fans.

Mary Hines, Addison’s grandmother, said she felt great seeing her granddaughter on stage.

“It makes her feel good about herself,” Hines said. “She just enjoys representing the university and her state.”

Andrea Criddle drove more than two hours to bring her daughter Carli Grace Criddle to the pageant. The 9-year-old from Madison, Mississippi has been competing in pageants for two years now, and she wants to be Miss Mississippi one day.

“I like that it gives the girls confidence,” her mom said. “It helps them learn to think on their feet.”

Runner up Elyssa Howell encouraged young girls like Carli Grace to dream big.

“You’ve got to have fun, and be yourself. Miss America has a spot for everyone,” Howell said.

Reigning Miss Mississippi Laura Lee Lewis and Miss University 2016 Carol Coker, emceed the night’s competition.

“Our next Miss University has some big shoes to fill after Carol,” Lewis said.

Coker spoke in the end of the pageant about what an honor and privilege being crowned Miss University is.

“This year has been one of the most fun and challenging years of my life,” Coker said. “In doing all of this, I hope that I have been able to impact even one life. That’s a great victory for us.”