Letter to the editor: Eli Johnson

On Thursday, March 2nd The Daily Mississippian published an opinion piece by Daniel Payne where he challenges the idea the Republican Party is the party of preserving life. Mr. Payne used military policy, refugee entry policy, and health care to illustrate his opinion and while I am sure I disagree with him on these policies, what he wrote was factual information.

Where Mr. Payne misses the point however is with the correlation of abortion and Christianity. Since Roe vs. Wade in 1973, 58 Million babies have been legally aborted in the United States. 58 million children have been denied their unalienable right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

Payne did what most Liberals who call themselves Christians do; beat around the bush. As a Christian, you cannot accept the murder of innocent children so if you identify as a liberal you must come up with excuses why you are on the right side of morality. Have there been innocent people killed by drone strikes? Yes. Are there refugees getting denied access into this country that need to be here? Maybe so. Will good American citizens lose their health care? Possibly.

All of this still does not change this one fact; if you are pro-choice you are okay with the murder of innocent children created in God’s image. As I conclude this piece I would like to challenge all of you that are left leaning and claim to be Christians to answer this question, are you pro-choice or a Christian.

Jeremiah 1:5; “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart; I appointed you as a prophet to the nations”

Eli Johnson