Letter to the Editor: Haley Myatt and Taylor Delaney

Posted on Oct 31 2016 - 8:01am by Haley Myatt, Taylor Delaney
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
158
Tagged as
Related
thedm

Scary Story contest third place winner: ‘The Orifice’

Quarterback Chad Kelly looks for an open receiver before completing pass to Van Jefferson in Saturday's game against Auburn. Photo by Marlee Crawford

Through Ole Miss’ struggles, Kelly has shined

Patrick Waters is a sophomore accounting major from St. Louis, Missouri and the 2016-2017 opinion editor. Patrick has been working at The DM as an opinion columnist since his freshman year. His hobbies and interests include golf, politics, and Ole Miss football.

Voters: Do not forget the other races on the ballot

screen-shot-2016-10-09-at-7-24-55-pm

This week in Oxford…

The UM Garden Club is located behind the RC South. Students grow a variety of produce for the UM Food Bank. (Photo by Ariel Cobbert)

University helps Boys and Girls club create community garden

thedm

Scary story contest second place winner: ‘The Ghost of Ole Miss’

Dear editor,

In our sociology class, we learned that nearly 35 percent of all full-time workers in the state of Mississippi make less than $30,000 a year, compared with 25 percent of full-time workers across the United States.

This is why Ole Miss needs a living wage. A living wage produces an income high enough to provide a normal standard of living. Though the university’s own minimum wage of $10.10 per hour is still significantly higher than the federal minimum wage, it still guarantees poverty for individuals who work full-time year-round and have dependents to care for.

The truth is clear: poverty does not pay.

Every member of our university family is expected to live by the Creed. Each member vows to believe in the respect and dignity of each person and fairness and civility as they uphold these values and encourage others to follow his or her example. It is impossible to expect students, staff and faculty to uphold these values when the university does not do so itself.

Paying university employees wages that do not guarantee financial stability and that put workers at risk of falling under the poverty line does not exemplify the standards of our Creed.

A living wage on our campus will allow full-time workers to provide for themselves and their dependents.

As a family, the university needs to help those who help us.

Haley Myatt is sophomore journalism major from Abernathy, Texas, and Taylor Delaney is a senior social work major from Metuchen, New Jersey.

 