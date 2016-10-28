Letter to the Editor: Sarah McLellan

Dear Editor,

On behalf of the Lafayette County Literacy Council, we want to send our deepest gratitude toward the participants of ‘Book it to the Pavilion’ which was held Sunday, Oct. 23. We collected 64 books and also a cash donation of $40.

We will use these books at the Halloween Spooktacular, which will be held on Monday, at the Oxford Courthouse. We will host a booth, and the books will be given as prizes.

Each book is a meaningful gift for a child in our community. Your donations have direct influence on improving the community through investing in our young generations.

To find out more about our programs, please visit our website: www.lafayetteliteracy.org

Sarah McLellan is the executive director of the Lafayette County Literacy Council