This week in Oxford…

Posted on Sep 19 2016
52
Monday

7 p.m. – Cards Against Humanity – The Growler

7:30 p.m. – Monday Night Football – The Library

8:30 p.m. – Trivia Night – The Blind Pig

9 p.m. – DJ Maxx – The Levee

Tuesday

5 p.m. – Terry McDonell – Off Square Books

6 p.m. – Happy Hour with Bill Perry Jr. – Lamar Lounge

7 p.m. – Will Payne Harrison – Shelter

9 p.m. – Broken English – Proud Larry’s

Wednesday

5 p.m. – Bike Night – Locals

6 p.m. – Nick Spiller & Newt Rayburn of Hawgwash – Lamar Lounge

7 p.m. – Adrian Dickey – Shelter

9 p.m. – Wingdings – Round Table

9 p.m. – DJ Maxx – The Levee

Thursday

5 p.m. – Thacker Mountain Radio: Nathan Hill with “The Nix” – Off Square Books

7:25 p.m. – Thursday Night Football – The Library

8 p.m. – Alanna Mosley – Shelter

9 pm. – Jameson Rogers – Proud Larry’s

9 p.m. – Delta Springs – Round Table

9 p.m. – Tom Foolery – Ajax

9 p.m. – DJ Maxx – The Levee

9 p.m. – DJ – Locals

Friday

8 p.m. – Effie Burt & Friends – Shelter

9 p.m. – Kudzu Kings – Proud Larry’s

9 p.m. – Delta Springs – Round Table

9 p.m. – DJ Maxx – The Levee

9 p.m. – Mustache the Band – The Library

9 p.m. – DJ – Locals