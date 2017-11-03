Game day survival guide: Away edition

The Rebels might be on the road this game day weekend in Kentucky, but do not fear. There are still many ways to survive and thrive the 3 p.m. kickoff from Oxford.

Even though you might not be locked tight in the Vaught or lucky enough to be called a “road reb,” there are still plenty of ways to show your Rebelpride from home. Whether you’re in need of a weekend off and want to watch from the couch, or a Rebel ready to rage on the Square, we have advice for you to succeed this away game weekend.

If you are in the category of the few sleepy students ready for a break from the Grove and game day madness, feel free to skip ahead to learn how to throw the coziest couch watch party. For my rowdy Rebels ready to chant “Hotty Toddy” until the team brings home a win, keep reading.

A 3 p.m. game is perfect for the partiers in town as you get just enough time to sleep off the drink specials from Friday, but will still have to make sure to set that alarm and get going in time for kickoff.

For the 21+ crowd, mimosas are a must for an afternoon game time, as a brunch with friends is a necessity no matter where the Rebels are playing. Making sure you start the long game day ahead with good food and friends is essential. Don’t spend too much time munching, though, before heading to the Square where the real show will start.

Whether you get there by foot, Uber or friend, arriving before the bar covers spike after kickoff is imperative. It’s a group decision if you’d rather watch the win from a balcony or packed inside pub, but all that matters is that the squad settles in and gets ready for some Rebel football. The Square doesn’t disappoint with game day fanatics cheering at every play, ensuring a thrilling four quarters.

If you’re a football fan but also feeling tired after the past two home games, a couch cocktail party should be the game day plan for you. Throw on your gear and settle in for a watch party done right. It doesn’t matter where you watch the game, just that you show your Rebel pride. Invite some friends over for afternoon fun and make sure to have the TV tuned into the game in time for all the action.

The best way to ensure everyone gets a bite of something tasty is to have each of your friends bring a different dish. You’ll be surprised when you end up with everything from an eggs and bacon breakfast to a spicy buffalo dip. Not a cook? No worries, offer to bring the cups or plates, and your friends are sure to welcome you to the feast. Spice up your Saturday at home with some warm apple cider or some famous hot toddies. A house watch party not only saves you money from the steep prices at the bars, but also allows for friends to get together and celebrate the game in a more special and intimate way.

An away game is no excuse to forget to watch the Rebels ravage for a win against Kentucky. Your support, from home or the lively Square, is sure to bring some much-needed confidence as the road Rebels prepare for kickoff. No matter where you might be celebrating in the world, Rebel fans everywhere will be ready for kickoff this Saturday.