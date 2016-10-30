Linebacker Terry Caldwell suspended indefinitely from team

On Saturday, Ole Miss media relations confirmed senior linebacker Terry Caldwell has been indefinitely suspended from the team.

In last week’s loss to LSU in Death Valley, Caldwell was shown walking toward the locker room during the fourth quarter on ESPN’s broadcast.

ESPN reported Caldwell had been involved in a sideline squabble with a teammate prior to his exit.

Head Coach Hugh Freeze was unaware of the incident immediately after the game but addressed it last Monday’s press conference.

“It’s internal, I don’t want to go into it too deep,” Freeze said. “It’s being addressed, for sure. I’ve got a meeting with him (Monday), we’ll decide for him what happens.”

Caldwell did not play in yesterday’s game against Auburn at home.