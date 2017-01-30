Local officials urge Mississippians to save the arts

The Powerhouse is where Oxonians traditionally gather for art shows, independently produced plays and screenings from the Oxford Film Festival. But Sunday evening they gathered to stand against proposed legislation that would abolish the Mississippi Arts Commission.

Around 100 residents attended a call to action to urge state lawmakers against merging the Mississippi Arts Commission into the Mississippi Development Development Authority, which could happen if House Bill 1325 or Senate Bill 2611 are passed.

State Rep. Jay Hughes and state Sen. Gray Tollison spoke out against the bills and told residents to contact legislators across the state in defense of MAC.

“This is not and shouldn’t be a partisan issue,” Hughes said. “This is about something Mississippi is amazing at.”

If House Bill 1325 and Senate Bill 2611 do not pass out of the respective appropriations committees by midnight Tuesday night, the bills die.

Hughes gave attendees a list of representatives and senators to call and text.

Hughes said when legislatures see a local area code on a message, it means more to them than the number of shares on a Facebook post or an email, saying social media was not enough.

Wayne Andrews, executive director of the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council, spoke at the event as well.

Andrews said he is concerned about future funding for the arts throughout the state.

Andrews said the Arts Commission does not just provide grants to local individuals, but to dozens of other organizations in the area including schools, libraries and the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council.

YAC uses funds from MAC to re-grant the money in support of other local art and cultural events such as Sarahfest, the Oxford Film Festival, Thacker Mountain Radio and dozens of other programs.

Andrews said he is also concerned about the belated impact the proposed legislation could have on business.

“If you are a business owner, you want the arts,” Andrews said.

Andrews said local art festivals continue to brings in two football games worth of revenue to the area, according to an economic impact study.

“This is not just about the beauty of art … this is money,” Andrews said. “There is no time to waste.”