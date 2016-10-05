A look at the top teams in the NBA season

With the NBA season right around the corner, sportswriter Devante Toles broke down his top five teams in the Eastern and Western Conference for the upcoming year.

Western Conference

Golden State Warriors

Starting lineup: Stephen Curry , Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant , Draymond Green, Zaza Pachulia

With the star-studded lineup the Warriors are rocking this year, it’s hard to not put them at the top of any list about the NBA. Last year the Warriors had a fantastic regular season that saw them beat the 1996 Bulls regular season record and Stephen Curry win the first unanimous MVP before they went on to drop a 3-1 lead in the finals to Lebron James and company. With the addition of Kevin Durant, the Warriors look to return to finals and hopefully see a different outcome. Personally, with the jam-packed lineup they have and after beating Michael Jordan’s record last year before losing the finals, the Warriors have to beat the record they set last year and go on to win the finals for me not to see this season as a bust and for me not to see Kevin Durant’s choice to join the Warriors as weak.

San Antonio Spurs

Starting line up: Tony Parker, Danny Green, Kawhi Leonard, Lamarcus Aldrige, Pau Gasol

After losing Tim Duncan in the offseason to retirement, the Spurs looked for a replacement. With Pau Gasol in the free agency this past summer, the Spurs quickly looked to make negotiations and eventually added the two-time NBA finalist to their lineup. Conference-wise and for the league in general, the Warriors will spell trouble for any team, but with defensive specialist Kawhi Leonard and the addition of Pau Gasol, the Spurs should be able to keep up with the Warriors and give them a run for their money every chance they get in their road to the finals.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Starting lineup: Russell Westbrook, Victor Oladipo, Andre Roberson, Ersan Ilyasova, Steven Adams

This offseason, the Thunder lost one of their star players in Durant but gained Victor Oladipo and Ersan Ilyasova in trades. The Thunder also retained their explosive point guard, Russell Westbrook, who leads most experts’ predictions to win the MVP. Despite losing their first preseason game, fans got to see the potential their team has and got to see both Westbrook and Oladipo drive to the goal and throw down some devastating slam dunks. Besides the Warriors and Spurs, the Thunder shouldn’t have much trouble with their upcoming season.

Los Angeles Clippers

Starting lineup: Chris Paul, J.J. Redick, Luc Mbah a Moute, Blake Griffin, Deandre Jordan

Last year, Blake Griffin suffered an injury that caused him to miss most of the season but was able to return before the postseason. During the first round of the playoff, Chris Paul suffered a hand injury that ended his season and they were eventually knocked out by the Trailblazers. This year, provided they stay healthy, the Clippers should be a dominant team with their star-studded lineup, but the Clippers alway seem to find a way to disappoint when it comes playoff time.

Memphis Grizzlies

Starting lineup: Mike Conley, Tony Allen, Chandler Parsons, Zach Randolph, Marc Gasol

The Grizzlies didn’t make many moves this offseason but were able to add Chandler Parsons to the lineup. Last year the Grizzlies were missing Marc Gasol for most of the season and still managed to make the playoffs, so provided the team can stay healthy, we should see them make a good playoffs run this year.

Eastern Conference

Cleveland Cavaliers

Starting lineup: Kyrie Irving, Iman Shumpert, Lebron James, Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson

Last year, the Cavs were able to bring home the first professional championship in 50+ years in Cleveland, despite being the underdogs and originally going down 3-1 in the series. The Cavs didn’t make too many moves this offseason besides the addition of Mike Dunleavy and Chris Anderson along with some rookies gained in the draft. Provided Kevin Love ever joins the rest of the big 3 of Lebron James and Kyrie Irving, the Cavs should have a good year. Even if Love doesn’t live up to his expectations, the Cavs shouldn’t face too much opposition in their rise to the top of Eastern Conference.

Toronto Raptors

Starting lineup: Kyle Lowry, DeMar Derozan, DeMarre Carroll, Jared Sullinger, Jonas Valanciunas

Last year, the Raptors were able to reach the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in franchise history before falling to the Cavs. This year, the Raptors look to repeat and hopefully advance past, but that’s easier said than done when you have to get past Lebron James, who has been to the last six NBA Finals. With the dynamic duo of Kyle Lowry and DeMar Derozan, the Raptors should have a good regular season without much incident.

New York Knicks

Starting Lineup: Derrick Rose, Courtney Lee, Carmelo Anthony, Kristoff Porzingis, Joakim Noah

This offseason, the Knicks looked to build a team that could instantly compete and with the additions of Derrick Rose, Courtney Lee and Joakim Noah, they may have done just that. Carmelo Anthony came into the league with Lebron James and has lived in his shadow for most of his career. With a team that is capable of competing with anybody, this is a great chance to prove his skill and make a run for his first ring. Provided Rose can stay healthy, the Knicks should be a force to reckon with this year, and they do have Brandon Jennings as a backup point guard in case injuries plague Rose again.

Chicago Bulls

Starting Lineup: Rajon Rondo, Dwyane Wade, Jimmy Butler, Taj Gibson, Robin Lopez

This offseason, the Bulls made a few big moves with addition of Rajon Rondo and Chicago native Dwayne Wade, and despite not making the playoffs last year, the upcoming season looks to be promising. Despite losing their first preseason game 93-91 to the Bucks, the team put on a great show and showed plenty of potential as Rondo went 1-2 from the field with 2 points, 7 assists and 6 rebounds. Wade finished the game 2-3 from the field with 1 assist and 2 rebounds. Butler had the biggest game with 13 points, 1 assist and 3 rebounds but only shot 2-5 from the field. With much playoff experience added to the roster with the addition of Wade and the dynamic playmaking of Rondo, the Bulls should be a great team to watch this year as they make their run of the playoffs.

Indiana Pacers

Starting lineup: Jeff Teague, Monta Ellis, Paul George, Thaddeus Young, Al Jefferson

With the offseason additions of Jeff Teague, Thaddeus Young and Al Jefferson, the Pacers should once again be a force in the East. With Paul George at the helm, the Pacers are capable of keeping up with any team, East or West, but it really depends on what the pieces around him do to decide whether they go far in the playoffs or leave in the early rounds.