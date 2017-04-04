‘LOU Reads: A Benefit Concert for Youth Literacy’ takes the stage Wednesday

This Wednesday, United Way of Oxford and Lafayette County is partnering with Proud Larry’s to present “LOU Reads: A Benefit Concert for Youth Literacy.” The concert will feature covers of Lou Reed and Velvet Underground songs by artists Kate Teague, Kit Thorn, Ben Ricketts, Reid Haynie and Alex Theil. Concert tickets are $10, and proceeds benefit UWOLC’s education programs.

The United Way of Oxford and Lafayette County has raised more than $10.5 million in the community, supporting non-profit organizations for more than 40 years. It helps to promote giving, advocacy and volunteerism by partnering with individuals, organizations and workplaces.

Ben Strassman, an AmeriCorps VISTA and United Way of Oxford and Lafayette County communication and outreach expert, has been an instrumental force in planning Wednesday’s event. Strassman said he hopes Oxford citizens will “… reach out and fund programs that benefit the area.” Although the UWOLC cannot currently release the names of the programs it will fund this year, last year’s list of education agencies and programs included Lafayette County Literacy Council, LOU Excel by 5 Coalition, LOU Reads Coalition, Boys & Girls Club of North Mississippi, Horizons at the University of Mississippi and the Leap Frog Program.

The Lafayette County Literacy Council provides free children’s books, parent education and one-on-one tutoring to promote literacy in families. The LOU Excel by 5 Coalition is committed to preparing children to succeed in kindergarten, while the LOU Reads Coalition works to ensure all children in the community can read proficiently by fourth grade. The Boys & Girls Club of North Mississippi offers a first-third grade Power Hour program that works toward reading skills and on-time grade progression through homework assistance and tutoring. Horizons at the University of Mississippi works to eliminate summer learning loss, impact perceptions of school and learning and increase student self-confidence. The Leap Frog program offers free tutoring services to 140 first, second and third graders in Oxford City and Lafayette County schools.

As a volunteer tutor for Leap Frog, sophomore Ole Miss student Reagan Tramel meets with three students twice a week. She helps her students with their reading skills, helping them achieve grade-level reading ability. Tramel speaks of the program highly, claiming that the most rewarding part of her work, “… would be when the kids get something right or learn something new because I know then that I’m doing something meaningful.”

The United Way of Oxford and Lafayette County relies on community events, volunteers and partners to execute its goals for the community.

“We feel fortunate to have such a talented group of performers who care about the LOU community and understand the value of education,” Kurt Brummett, executive director of UWOLC, said.

The event begins at 8 p.m. and is suitable for ages 18 and up. Tickets are available online.