‘Lunch Tray’ meeting educates parents on nutrition

The Oxford School District held an event on Tuesday to discuss child nutrition and a new global menu designed to improve children’s health.

The global menu will be available in November and will run through February, according to Oxford School District Child Nutrition Director Tim Howington.

“We believe in our food and know it is healthy,” Howington said. “The more kids we can get into our cafeterias to eat, the better they will be student-wise.”

Howington said healthier food will result in students doing better in academic settings and feeling better overall.

The second annual Lunch Tray Town Hall meeting provided information to the parents in the Oxford School District.

“This program is designed to improve communication with the parents, inform (parents) of the rules and regulations we have to follow and give you a chance to taste the food,” Oxford School Board Superintendent Brian Harvey said.

Howington said an additional healthy menu will debut in March as well.

“We fund everything we do including equipment, cafeteria renovations and buying food from our lunch and breakfast revenue,” Howington said.

Howington said the program is non-profit and everything earned through the cafeteria goes back into the program to add diversity.

Some programs who have had speakers during the meeting were Good Food for Oxford Schools and the American Heart Association. Howington also presented a child nutrition report.

Good Food for Oxford Schools, which began in 2013, brought out the director and FoodCorps service members to present information regarding the organization’s Farm-to-School program as well as other outreach programs.

FoodCorps service member Elizabeth Speed said the goal of the Farm-to-School program is to get more children in the garden and let them understand what is and is not a healthy meal.

American Heart Association Youth Market Director Liz Young provided an interactive program to discuss dietary guidelines and sugary snacks.

“These items have a lot of sugar, so thank goodness Oxford gives a healthy meal,” Young said. “These children are blessed to be in this school district. Also, we need to encourage children to drink more water every day.”

Those who came to the event received a free cookbook discussing healthy food recipes and a heart-healthy meal, which included Mississippi baked Creole catfish, mashed sweet potatoes and a salad bar. For parents who came to the meeting, the dinner gave them the opportunity to try the foods their children will be eating this fall.

Parent Sam Lisi tried the food and said he was impressed.

“I think this event was great, and the food was fantastic,” Lisi said.