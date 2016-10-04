Make some of your take-out favorites at home

While it’s easy to fall to the cravings of your favorite Thai place’s pad thai or the yummy sesame-doused noodles from the trusty noodle place down the street from your house, it can eventually contribute to a dwindling bank account. But with a little planning, you could be making the same meals you love to pick up for less money and more satisfaction. This week I’d like to focus on two Asian-fusion classics: pad thai and sesame noodles.

Pad Thai

Though pad thai can seem daunting, give it a whirl a few times and you’ll be making pad thai yummy enough for you and your friends. Plus, you can make these noodles in bulk, which means you’ll have plenty of leftovers.

1 box pad thai noodles

1 tablespoon butter or oil

1/4 cup unsalted peanuts, chopped

3-4 green onions, cut into 1-inch slices

1 egg

1 tablespoon minced garlic

Optional:

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes (if you like it spicy)

For the sauce:

3 tablespoons fish sauce

3 tablespoons brown sugar

1 1/2 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon chili garlic paste

Cook noodles according to package directions. While the water is coming to a boil, mix up the sauce ingredients in a bowl and chop peanuts, cilantro and green onions. Set aside. Melt butter in a large skillet or wok over medium heat. Add the garlic and, if you choose, red pepper flakes. Scramble the egg. Once the noodles are cooked and drained, begin spooning some of the sauce into the skillet. Add the noodles, and pour the rest of the sauce into the skillet. Stir, still cooking over medium heat. Once the noodles are doused completely and the mixture is slightly sticky, turn off the heat. Add the fresh cilantro and the green onions. Serve hot with peanuts sprinkled over the top.

Sesame Noodles

This is a great recipe to make during a busy week. It doesn’t take very long, and this dish can be served cold, which means you can take it with you for a lunch or quick snack between classes and studying.

1 box vermicelli, angel hair or spaghetti noodles

3 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons sesame oil

2 teaspoons of Sriracha

3-4 green onions, sliced

1 tablespoon minced garlic

Optional: toasted sesame seeds

Begin boiling a pot of water and cook noodles according to package directions. Meanwhile, combine soy sauce, sesame oil, garlic and Sriracha in a bowl. Add more or less of each depending on your taste. (For example, if I didn’t want it to be as spicy, I wouldn’t add the full amount of Sriracha.) Slice the onions. When the pasta is cooked, drain then add to a bowl. Immediately toss with the prepared sauce. If you don’t add the sauce immediately, the noodles will begin to clump. Add the green onions, and if you have them, toasted sesame seeds. Serve immediately or allow to chill.