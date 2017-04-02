Man turns self in to police after Oxford shooting

Oxford resident Rick Mabry turned himself in late Thursday night in connection with a shooting that injured two men at 1350 North Lamar Blvd.

Joshua Flemmons, 25 of Oxford, and Patrick Spearman, 38 of Abbeville were flown to Memphis after sustaining gunshot wounds around 7 p.m. Thursday, according to the Oxford Police Department’s release. As of Friday afternoon, Spearman was out of surgery but still considered in critical condition. Flemmons was listed as non-critical.

A statement from the police said Mabry was identified as the shooter and turned himself in to Holmes County Sheriff’s Department around 10 p.m. As of Friday, no charges have been filed.

Oxford police say an update on the case will be available Monday.