Editor-to-editor: LSU

Christian Boutwell, sports editor of The Daily Reveille, joins Brian Scott Rippee to discuss this week’s game.

1. It’s been quite the interesting year in Baton Rouge. How have the players adjusted to the coaching change, and how have they responded to having Ed Orgeron at the helm? CB: Well, two wins so far say LSU’s program/players have responded well. Orgeron is a fired-up, energy-infused man who grew up in Louisiana. I’d say Louisiana, and LSU, are enjoying having O coach the team so far, but this weekend is a good chance to see how Orgeron responds to a (tougher) SEC opponent. 2. Ole Miss knows all about Leonard Fournette , but tell me a little bit about Derrius Guice . He’s kept the ground game rolling in Fournette’s absence. How is he similar to LF, and how is he different? CB: Guice is just as shifty, if not more elusive than Fournette. He’s had a couple runs — dating back to last season — where he has just been too slippery for tacklers to bring him down. He’s less of the run-through-you type of tailback that Fournette is, but just as capable of posting 150-plus yards each week. 3. Hugh Freeze said the LSU secondary may be the best this Ole Miss receiving corps has faced. What has LSU been saying about the Ole Miss receivers, and is there a particular matchup that interests you? CB: Well, that seems to be all LSU has talked about this week: Stopping Chad Kelly and Ole Miss’ big-play, deep-pass game. I think this may decide the game, if we’re being honest. LSU’s had some coverage busts this season, which isn’t something it can afford this weekend with the Rebels’ ability to drop 40-plus points. All it may take is one coverage bust and LSU may be out of it, so we’ll see. For sure, watch out for this. 4. LSU offense looks as if it has become more stable under Danny Etling . What has he given the Tigers that Harris could not? CB: He’s more poised. Seems more relaxed. I think LSU fans are most excited about his ability to read defenses and go through his quarterback progression—not forcing balls into tight windows, running it if there are no options and checking down when all else fails. Etling uses all of LSU’s receivers and tight ends, too, which keeps defenses on their heels. So, we’ll see how he responds to another SEC West defense Saturday . 5. Ole Miss fans are all too familiar with Ed Orgeron, but with his recent success at USC and now LSU, he seems to have changed his tune a bit. What is something that has impressed you about Orgeron since taking over? CB: His delegation of power. Orgeron has said, regrettably, about how he used to over-coach and try to control all phases of his prior teams as their head coach. All he talks about now is how great his staff is and how each individual position coach controls his respective position. Orgeron may be LSU’s “head coach,” but there are nearly 10 coaches who have a voice on LSU’s offense, defense and special teams. 6. Prediction? CB: Who actually knows? Both teams have lost more than they anticipated at the beginning of this season. Who knows what kind of team either of them is? Because it’s an 8 p.m. (!!) night game in Baton Rouge, I’ll say LSU 27, Ole Miss 20.

1. What happened last weekend against Arkansas? Chad Kelly seemed to be under a good amount of pressure , something LSU can do, too. Has Ole Miss’ offense spoken much this week about protecting against LSU’s pass rush?

BSR- Kelly was under pressure a lot, but it was also a lack of execution between him and the receivers. A usually sure-handed receiving corps had a number of drops on big downs last week, and there were a number of occasions where communication was an issue. Offensive Line Coach Matt Luke talked about how LSU mixes odd and even fronts on the defensive line, and Ole Miss will have to adjust accordingly. The offensive line has held its own most of the time this year, but Saturday will be a really tough test.

2. LSU knows what Chad Kelly and Ole Miss’ receivers and Evan Engram are capable of, but tell me about another playmaker on Ole Miss’ offense who may surprise LSU with his skill level?

BSR- Eugene Brazley is a name that a lot of people may not know but will get some snaps at running back. Ole Miss lost two running backs before the year even really began, and although Akeem Judd is the starter, Brazley has also helped keep the ground game serviceable.

He is a little bit more patient and has the ability to bounce runs outside with a quick burst. Brazley and Judd went more than 100 yards against Memphis. It’s rare Ole Miss has a back run for 100 in a game and even rarer to have two. Freeze said he wished he would have stuck with the run more against Arkansas, so look for Brazley along with Judd to try to give the Rebels some semblance of a running game.

3. LSU’s offense is no secret—Leonard Fournette and Derrius Guice will carry most of the load. So tell me about Ole Miss’ defense and a particular matchup you’re interesting in seeing.

BSR – I think you’ve got to look at linebacker. Ole Miss is thin here, and it’s been a revolving door in the middle—so much so that Ray Ray Smith drew his first start at MLB last week. Rommel Mageo and Detric Bing-Dukes have played well in spots at that position, and DeMarquis Gates has been good on the outside. Consistency has been the issue at linebacker. Freeze announced a slight coaching shift this week that will see graduate assistant Christian Robinson coach the middle linebackers, while Defensive Coordinator Dave Wommack will oversee the “stingers” at outside linebacker.

4. Ole Miss’ rush defense has struggled some in the past. Has the defense talked about how to stop Fournette and Guice?

BSR- The team has repeatedly harped on their eyes being in the correct place and being in the right spots. Ole Miss is young on defense, especially on the back end, so the struggle has really been playing disciplined, assignment football. The plan for Ole Miss is relatively simple—hit Fournette and Guice early and often, and get a lot of helmets around the ball. This, to me, is where the game will be won and lost.

5. For Ole Miss to win, what has to happen? For LSU to win, which position battles must it win?

BSR- As simple as this sounds, Ole Miss must stop the run and not turn the football over. That will win them this game. The Rebels know one speed on offense: fast. It’s caused some lightning-quick scores as well as three-and-outs. If LSU can get a few of those quick stops and keep the Ole Miss defense on the field, it will wear them down. That’s the recipe Florida State and Alabama used.

6. Prediction?

BSR- I have no clue what to make of this game. I think if Ole Miss doesn’t hurt itself with turnovers and drops, it should win the game. But 8 p.m. kickoff in Death Valley is about as tough as it gets in terms of environment, and until it has proved it can go on the road and play well, it doesn’t make sense to pick the Rebels. LSU-27, Ole Miss-24