Ole Miss infield shaping up for next week’s season opener

With just a week before the season opener, Ole Miss Baseball is looking to iron out any and all remaining roster kinks. One area that seems somewhat set is the infield, which looks like it could be one of the most exciting in the nation.

Beginning with first base, the Rebels are looking at true freshman Cole Zabowski to take the reins. The 6-foot-5-inch leftie looks to have a good feel for the ball on the plate, showing already that he can hit to all fields. The 19 year old also has a good bit of power stored in his athletic, 225-pound frame. Zabowski was the No. 3 ranked first baseman coming out of Georgia and will look to add to the talent of the infield and learn from the veterans around him.

Returning to second for the Rebs will be junior Tate Blackman, one of only four Rebels to play in all 62 games last year. Blackman’s experience will be key on a team where three-fourths of his teammates are underclassmen. Blackman will look to build on an exceptional 2016, a season in which he hit .322 and boasted 21 multi-hit games. He also showed more power over the fall and could very realistically bump those numbers up even more. The 6-foot right-hander has above average speed and is a decent defender, but will more than likely rely on offensive heroics and time-worn experience to help lead his younger teammates to important wins.

Rounding out third will be one of the only players more experienced than Blackman, senior and undisputed leader Colby Bortles. Bortles will be returning to the position he made 61 starts at last year (he started one game at first) and will look to build on his success from 2016. The 6-foot-5-inch slugger led the team with 21 doubles, blasted eight homers through the season and hit his way to a .475 slugging percentage. The veteran’s power and big-game experience will be vital to the team’s success, while his above average defensive play will be enough to sustain and win games.

Replacing fan-favorite Errol Robinson at shortstop is no easy task, but if anyone seems up for the challenge it’s freshman, and Oxford High standout, Grae Kessinger. The No. 2 overall recruit in the state, Kessinger has all the tools to excel on both sides of the ball. During fall ball, he proved his ability to hit to all fields, while also showcasing the athleticism and instincts that make him a truly talented defender.

That talent, it seems, may run in the family. The freshman will be the fourth in his family to play baseball at Ole Miss. The most notable among them being his grandfather, Don, who was a six-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove recipient for the Cubs. Kessinger certainly has big shoes to fill, both at his position and within his family, but if anyone can do it, it’s the blonde, lanky but supremely talented shortstop.

Ole Miss will face a variety of challenges throughout the long baseball season, but with a talented infield and more than capable backups—both Ryan Olenek and Will Golsan have extensive experience as infielders—the Rebels are set to open the season with talented playmakers, both young and old, on offense and defense.