Police investigate Thanksgiving break burglaries

The Oxford Police Department is investigating six residential burglaries that occurred over Thanksgiving break. Four of the burglaries were on Old Taylor Road, one was on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and one was on Anderson Road.

OPD Sgt. Ryan Winters said this tends to happen when students leave for break.

“It’s mostly because people are out of town not locking their vehicles or houses up,” Winters said. “People will leave their things out in plain view, and burglars will see that and take full advantage of that. It’s just an easy target for them.”

So far, no arrests have been made in any of the individual investigations.

Winters said he believes the burglaries are not related in any way and seem to have been done by different people.

The University Police Department reported one burglary on campus over the break but was not available for comment when asked about an investigation.

If you have any information on any of these crimes, please contact OPD or UPD.