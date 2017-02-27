Men’s tennis takes two from Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Ole Miss Sports Information

In its home opener, the Ole Miss men’s tennis team shut out Arkansas-Pine Bluff twice Sunday at the Palmer/Salloum Tennis Center.

In a throwback to their days of playing together in Germany, sophomore Fabian Fallert and freshman Tim Sandkaulen teamed up for a 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles in the first match. Ricardo Jorge and Mississippi native Robert Mounger won 6-1 at No. 3 doubles.

In singles, Arkansas-Pine Bluff retired at No. 1 down 5-0 in the first set, and then the Rebels won all remaining matches in straight sets for the 7-0 win.

Around 200 fans showed up and braved the cool temperatures to catch their first glimpse of highly-touted Sandkaulen in his home debut. The former European and German National Champion won both his singles matches on the day.

The second match began with singles, and the Rebels won 5-0.

“It was great to finally play at home this season, and we want to thank all the fans who came out and braved the chilly weather to watch the matches. We now turn our attention to the SEC and look forward to a great match on Friday at Alabama,” head coach Toby Hansson said.

The Rebels will travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, March 3 to face Alabama in their SEC opener.

At the Net…

• The Rebels are now 4-2 on the year

• Freshman Tim Sandkaulen made his home debut and went 3-0 in doubles and singles

• Sophomore Robert Mounger, a Jackson native, went 2-0 in doubles and singles and was up in his second match when play stopped

• Sophomore Filip Kraljevic saw his first action of the spring and went 2-0 in singles

Complete Results

First Match

Ole Miss 7, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 0

Doubles

1. Sandkaulen/Fallert (OM) def. Rahman/Vangala (UAPB) 6-0

2. Babic/Kraljevic (OM) vs. Greig/Ledbetter (UAPB) 4-1, sus.

3. Jorge/Mounger (OM) def. Lewis/Lewaba (UAPB) 6-1

Order of Finish: 1, 3

Singles

1. Ricardo Jorge (OM) def. Sajid Rahman (UAPB) 5-0, retired

2. #111 Tim Sandkaulen (OM) def. Simon Lewis (UAPB) 6-1, 6-1

3. Filip Kraljevic (OM) def. Jualon Greig (UAPB) 6-0, 6-2

4. Fabian Fallert (OM) def. Aravind Vangala (UAPB) 6-0, 6-2

5. Zvonimir Babic (OM) def. Le’Darrien Ledbetter (UAPB) 6-0, 6-0

6. Robert Mounger (OM) def. Khusto Lewaba (UAPB) 6-3, 6-0

Order of Finish: 1, 5, 2, 4, 3, 6

Second Match

Ole Miss 5, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 0

Singles

1. Ricardo Jorge (OM) def. Jualon Greig (UAPB) 6-1, 6-2

2. Tim Sandkaulen (OM) def. Aravind Vangala (UAPB) 6-0, 6-1

3. Filip Kraljevic (OM) def. Khusto Lewaba (UAPB) 6-0, 6-1

4. Robert Mounger (OM) vs. Le’Darrien Ledbetter (UAPB) 6-2, 3-1, sus.

5. Fabian Fallert (OM) won by default

6. Grey Hamilton (OM) won by default

Order of Finish: 5, 6, 2, 3, 1