Ann Fisher-Wirth’s poetry, Maude Schuyler Clay’s photography to be brought to life Monday at Ford Center

When you begin to hear voices, it’s often best to see a psychiatrist, but when award-winning poet Ann Fisher-Wirth heard voices while looking at photographs by Maude Schuyler Clay, she knew they were calling her to capture these stories in verse. Actors from the University of Mississippi will bring to life these voices in a free performance followed by a reception Monday night at the Ford Center.

Fisher-Wirth, a Mississippi resident for more than 28 years, is a longtime friend of Clay, who studied with William Eggleston in Memphis, Tennessee, and whose artwork appeared on the cover of Fisher-Wirth’s 2012 book of poetry, “Dream Cabinet.”

Clay began sending photographs of places and things she came across in Mississippi via email to Fisher-Wirth around three years ago. She said that when she initially sent the photos, she had no preconceptions of what direction the poet would go in with the images.

“I was kind of a ‘silent partner,'” Clay said. “It turns out that the images had definite voices, and there was a story each one told.” “A few of them really spoke to me a lot,” Fisher-Wirth said. The voices came to her through her subconscious, and the poetry soon started to develop. “It’s not just a one-to-one correspondence,” she said. “The photographs are not mainly photographs of people, but these characters—some based on actual people that I know or experiences that I’ve had—just started speaking their stories through me,” she said. Fisher-Wirth wrote the poems by combining multiple points of experience into characters and voices that depict the scene in Clay’s photographs. “We all know a lot more than we think we know, just from hearing people talk,” she said. “It’s there in your memory, and if something triggers it, it can come out.” She said she believes the key to good ekphrastic poetry, or poetry based on a visual art form, is to not merely describe a piece of art, but to build connections through it. “There has to be some kind of oblique angle, some type of equally imaginative investment on the part of both art forms,”she said. Fisher-Wirth said as the voices came to her, some of them were scary to write because of themes like race and violence.