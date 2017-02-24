NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Playoff predictions

With a new series sponsor and a new playoff format, the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series waves the green flag on its 69th season this Sunday with the Daytona 500. Here are the 10 drivers who should race their way into the 10-race playoff at the end of the season:
- Kevin Harvick | Stewart-Haas Racing | Car No. 4 | Sponsor: Busch Beer | Manufacturer: Ford
- Harvick is typically the most consistent and fastest driver on the circuit. It’s wise to bet on Harvick to take home his second Cup title.
- Joey Logano | Team Penske | Car No. 22 | Sponsor: Shell/Pennzoil | Manufacturer: Ford
- Logano is typically the second-fastest driver on the circuit. Penske’s lack of power on 1.5-mile tracks could be a concern, but its dominance on all other styles of track make Logano a borderline shoe-in for a high seed in the playoffs. The 26-year-old from Middletown, Connecticut, is primed to make a title run following a second-place finish in the 2016 standings.
- Kyle Busch | Joe Gibbs Racing | Car No. 18 | Sponsor: M&M’s | Manufacturer: Toyota
- The 2015 Cup champion has become more consistent over the years, but still sometimes is a bit of a “boom-or-bust” pick. If he survives to the final round, Busch could be the favorite to take home the 2017 title.
- Jimmie Johnson | Hendrick Motorsports | Car No. 48 | Sponsor: Lowe’s | Manufacturer: Chevrolet
- This spot may appear to be a bit low for the seven-time Cup champion, but Johnson tends to peak late in the season. He may enter with a lower seed, but he’ll almost certainly be on the hunt for a title.
- Denny Hamlin | Joe Gibbs Racing | Car No. 11 | Sponsor: FedEx | Manufacturer: Toyota
- Denny Hamlin wins races but always seems to fall short of the title. Until he can prove he can be more than an “also-ran,” this is as high as he’ll go in seeding.
- Brad Keselowski | Team Penske | Car No. 2 | Sponsor: Miller Lite | Manufacturer: Ford
- The 2012 Cup champion is an aggressive driver who finds his way into victory lane almost as often as he finds his way into trouble. Don’t be surprised if he has the most wins on the circuit yet somehow misses the championship round.
- Clint Bowyer | Stewart-Haas Racing | Car No. 14 | Sponsor: Mobil 1 | Manufacturer: Ford
- Tony Stewart’s replacement is a talented driver who was stuck in some of the worst equipment on the circuit last season. Bowyer has shown time and time again that he can be competitive in the right equipment. Expect at least one trip to victory lane for the 12-year vet from Emporia, Kansas.
- Martin Truex Jr. | Furniture Row Racing | Sponsor: Furniture Row | Manufacturer: Toyota
- Martin Truex Jr. was one of the top drivers on the circuit last season, but the question remains if he can continue the success into 2017. This is a guy who could finish a lot higher – or a lot lower – on this list.
- Matt Kenseth | Joe Gibbs Racing | Sponsor: Dollar General | Manufacturer: Toyota
- Matt Kenseth isn’t slowing down at 44 years old. However, the rise of talent from other teams may keep his 20 car from rising past the competition in the 2017 season.
- Dale Earnhardt Jr. | Hendrick Motorsports | Sponsor: Nationwide | Manufacturer: Chevrolet
- Concussion issues have hurt Dale’s late career surge. NASCAR’s most popular driver missed nearly half the season last year due to multiple concussions. If he can stay healthy, he may have a chance to contend for his first title. If he does not, it may be in his best interests to call it a career. For now, it is probably best to have expectations somewhere in the middle.