National Signing Day 2017

National Signing Day is upon us. You can find extensive coverage throughout the day from The Daily Mississippian here. See who the Rebels get throughout the day and from where as signing day churns on. You can also keep up with the action on Twitter by following @thedm_sports and @bsrippee. We will also have coverage from Hugh Freeze’s annual Signing Day press conference beginning at 2 p.m.

Read:

Ole Miss’ 2017 class at a glance so far.

Signing Day predictions: where will the go?

News:

Ole Miss offered Presbyterian Christian School (Hattiesburg) on Tuesday night, and he announced that he’d sign with the Rebels on Wednesday shortly after.

7:30 a.m- Three-star defensive back Eric Stokes (Covington, Georgia) has chosen with Georgia over Ole Miss.

8:00 a.m.- Four-star offensive tackle Stephan Zabie (Austin, Texas) choses UCLA over Ole Miss and Texas.

9:10 a.m. – Four-star running back Cordarrian Richardson (Memphis, Tennessee) has signed with Maryland over Ole Miss.

9:23 a.m. – Former Ole Miss commit and the nation’s No. 2 linebacker, Willie Gay, has chosen Mississippi State over Rebels and LSU.

Signees

8:15 a.m. – Ole Miss picked up its first signee of the morning. Four-star linebacker Mohamed Sanogo (Plano, Texas) announces that he will sign with Ole Miss. He was considering Mississippi State and UCLA as well. The Rebels are now on the board.

8:33 a.m. – Ole Miss picks up a couple more prospects in three-star defensive back C.J. Miller (Atlanta) and RB Isaiah Woullard officially signing with the Rebels. This brings the Rebels’ LOI count to three on the day. Miller was a bit of a surprise but a welcomed addition for Ole Miss.

8:42 a.m. – Three-star safety A.J. Harris (Madison, Alabama) announces that he will sign with Ole Miss. Three-star offensive linemen Ben Brown (Vicksburg) signs with Ole Miss. This now brings the Rebels to five signees this morning. Harris had offers from Michigan, Mississippi State, Louisville, Tennessee and Nebraska.

9:12 a.m. – Three-star wide receiver Ja’Vonta Payton (Nashville, Tennessee) is headed to Ole Miss. Rebels now have six signees this morning.

9:34 a.m. – Three-star QB Alex Faniel (Glen Allen, Virginia) has signed with Ole Miss.

9:50 a.m. – Three-star athlete Kam White (Clinton) chooses Ole Miss. He’s a former Iowa State commit and the Rebels’ eighth signee of the morning. He will play somewhere in the Rebels’ secondary.

10:00 am. – Ole Miss announces it has signed 300-pound defensive lineman Sincere David. He is not rated by 247sports.

10:02 a.m. – Ole Miss announces that three-star linebacker Zikerrion Baker (Mooringsport, Louisiana) has signed with the Rebels. Ole Miss now has four linebackers in this class.

10:13 a.m.- Ole Miss has officially announced seven signings. They are listed below:

Alex Faniel

Sincere David

Ben Brown

Ja’Vonta Payton

Mohamed Sanogo

Zikerrion Baker

C.J. Miller

10:25 a.m – Scout.com is reporting that four-star athlete Braylon Sanders (Hogansville, Georgia) has committed to Ole Miss.

10:40 a.m. – Ole Miss officially announces that A.J. Harris has signed, bringing the official number of signees to eight on the day and 14 total.

11:14 a.m. – Three-star linebacker Josh Clarke (New Orleans) signs with Ole Miss. He is the fifth linebacker in this 2017 class.

11:34 a.m. – Ole Miss announces that three-star defensive lineman Tae-kion Reed (Columbus) has signed with Ole Miss. He flipped from Mississippi State this morning.

Noon- D.D. Bowie has committed to Ole Miss. He is a four-star receiver from Morton who had been committed for the Rebels for more than a year, but Mississippi State made a late push at him. In the end, Bowie stuck with his commitment and is a big addition to this class.

1:32 p.m. Ole Miss announces that three-star offensive lineman Tony Gray has signed with the Rebels. With Larrell Murchison delaying his announcement a few days, this should round out today’s signees.