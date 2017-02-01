Word on the street: National Signing Day edition

How do you feel about Ole Miss Signing Day?

“I’m definitely excited for new guys to come in. It’s nice to have a refresher, because by the end of the year, spirits kind of go down. It’s nice to bring in new people who are going to bring something different to the table and hopefully get us good results.”

Zach Hollingsworth, junior English major from Brandon

“I feel pretty good about it. I know there’s one guy who my friends always talk about going to State, and I think he’s coming to us, which is exciting.”

Sammy Wilson, junior marketing and corporate relations major from Dallas



“I’m confident that the Rebs are going to come out on top again.”

Molly Kathryn Barber, sophomore social work major from Hernando



“It’s more fun in high school because you usually know the people getting signed, but I’m pumped to see the new recruits and what they’re going to do.”

Isaiah Foster, freshman exercise science major from Southaven



“I’ve been on Twitter and seen a lot of good people who have signed. I’m excited about turning the season around and getting some wins under our belt.”

Brittany Brown, sophomore journalism major from Quitman



“It’s good for them to have that chance to play on the next level. I got to walk-on, so it’s great for them to be able to sign somewhere. I’m really excited for the new recruits. I know some people who signed, and I want to see what they’re going to do on the collegiate level.”

James Taylor, freshman sports management major from Memphis, Tennessee

