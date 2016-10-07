NCAA hands down penalties to Ole Miss women’s track, basketball programs

The NCAA’s committee on infractions announced its penalties against the Ole Miss women’s track and field, and women’s basketball programs on Friday.

The penalties include a three-year probationary from Oct. 7 2016 to Oct. 6 2019, reduced practice hours and recruiting days, and show causes handed down to multiple coaches.

The committee did not rule on any violations involving the the football team and won’t do so until its investigation is complete.

Chancellor Jeffrey Vitter commented on the situation in a statement:”We regret the violations of NCAA bylaws in both programs and have taken several steps to prevent future violations. One of my first acts as chancellor was to seek a comprehensive external review of our athletics compliance function. The review was recently completed and has confirmed to me that our compliance systems are robust while offering recommendations for areas where we can and will improve. We are pursuing the implementation of the recommendations, and we believe in our strong athletics leadership team, which shares the values of the NCAA and Ole Miss.”

This concludes multi-year investigation into both programs.