Ole Miss announces OC Werner will not return

Ole Miss has announced that c0-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Dan Werner will not return next season. It will also not extend the contract of Assistant Athletic Director Barney Farrar, according to a release from the university.

Werner was in his second stint as offensive coordinator for Ole Miss after previously having the position from 2006 to 2007.

“I am grateful to Dan for his contributions to our program,” head coach Hugh Freeze said in the release. “His leadership and experience were invaluable in the development of our quarterbacks. These are always very difficult decisions, but at this time, I believe it is best for our program to have a fresh approach. We wish Dan and his family the very best.”

The Rebels averaged 32.6 points per game this past season, which was good for 45th nationally. In 2015, Ole Miss was ranked in the top 10 in scoring, total offense and passing offense, averaging 517 yards per game and 334 yards per game through the air.

Ole Miss announced Nov. 15 that Farrar had been placed on administrative leave stemming from an ongoing NCAA investigation.

Before the Rebels played their final game of the season against Mississippi State, it was announced that defensive coordinator Dave Wommack was retiring.