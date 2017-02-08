Ole Miss Basketball takes on Tennessee: 4 things to watch

The Rebels are set to take on Tennessee tonight in Knoxville. Fresh off a win against Vanderbilt, head coach Andy Kennedy and his young team are hoping to keep their postseason aspirations alive. Here are four things to look for tonight:

Can the transfers stay hot?

Cullen Neal and Deandre Burnett, a pair of transfer guards from the University of New Mexico and the University of Miami, respectively, have seen their fair share of ups and downs this season. While Neal has steadily improved both his offensive and defensive contributions throughout the season, Burnett’s performances have been all over the board. After putting up a (at the time) NCAA-leading 41 points against Oral Roberts in a preseason tournament, the 6-foot-2-inch junior has struggled to stay consistent down the stretch. After several strong games, he’s back to averaging 16.9 points-per-game, good enough for fifth in the SEC. Both guards will need to perform if the Rebels are going to stop Tennessee.

Shutting down Robert Hubbs III

Just how hot is Tennessee right now? How about four wins out of its last five games? How about a win against No. 4 Kentucky? The Volunteers’ success this year has largely come on the back of senior guard Robert Hubbs III. A 6-foot-5-inch senior, Hubbs put up 25 points against the No. 4 Wildcats. Now, averaging just under 15 points-per-game and an impressive 31.7 minutes-per-game, Hubbs will face a largely inexperienced Ole Miss team. Shutting down Hubbs won’t be easy, but the likes of Breein Tyree, Neal and Burnett should put up a good fight.

Tyree’s continued development

Breein Tyree has been somewhat of an enigma for much of this season. After starting the year with minimal on-court contributions, Tyree has seen his minutes grow exponentially. Head coach Andy Kennedy recognized the New Jersey native’s raw potential during the offseason, and his investment is finally paying dividends. Standing at 6-feet-2-inches and weighing 190 pounds, Tyree is one of the quickest players in college basketball and should become a marquee SEC point guard in the not-so-distant future. Against Tennessee, Tyree will need another Baylor game-level performance (scoring 20 points and shooting .667 percent) if the Rebels hope to continue their postseason push.

NCAA Tournament implications

As the NCAA Tournament approaches, bubble teams, including Ole Miss, know just how important these last few games can be. With more than ever on RPI, the Rebels cannot afford to tonight. What is RPI? It stands for Rating Percentage Index, and it’s a measure of the strength of a team’s schedule and the results the it gets throughout the season. More importantly, though, it’s a huge factor in determining which 68 teams make it to March. Ole Miss currently sits at 56, but, depending on the next few weeks, that number could be subject to huge jumps or drops. Madness indeed.