Ole Miss defensive line coach Tray Scott leaves for Georgia

The coaching turnover continues for Hugh Freeze and his staff. Newly hired defensive line coach Tray Scott is heading to Georgia, according to a report from RebelGrove.com. Hugh Freeze issued a statement on Scott’s departure via the football team’s Twitter account:

“Tray Scott is leaving our staff for another opportunity. We want coaches that are 100 percent committed to winning championships at Ole Miss. Our student-athletes, our staff and Rebel Nation deserve that, and that is what we will bring to this great program.”

Scott was officially hired by Ole Miss Jan. 1, after spending the previous two seasons at North Carolina. He had been on staff at UT-Martin before that and worked as a graduate assistant under Hugh Freeze in 2012, while also working with him for two years when Freeze was at Arkansas State. The hire was thought to be the final piece in rounding out a coaching staff that has endured major overhaul this offseason after the Rebels parted ways with both of their coordinators in Dan Werner and Dave Wommack.

This is the second time this offseason that an assistant coach has been hired, only to leave for somewhere else a short time after. In December, the Rebels hired former Oregon co-offensive coordinator Matt Lubick to be their receivers coach, only to see him leave a short time later to become Baylor’s new offensive coordinator.