Ole Miss eager to begin next stretch of SEC schedule

Looking over the first six weeks of the college football season, there’s an argument for the Ole Miss Rebels having the toughest schedule in the nation during that time period. The Rebels faced off against the No. 1 team in the nation in Alabama and a then-fourth-ranked Florida State team, finishing on the wrong end of tremendous comebacks both games. They bounced back with a big victory against the then-12th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs and downed Wofford and a solid Memphis team, but the Rebels took on more than their fair share of injuries during their 4-2 start.

The Rebels had a chance to get healthy and score some seriously needed rest during last week’s bye week as they prepare for the last seven games on their regular season schedule.

“During the open week you do a lot of self-scouting to see where you are,” Head Coach Hugh Freeze said. “There are a lot of great things we are doing. We are really balanced.”

“We reflect on everything, and I think we have played some really good football at times,” Freeze said. “We know that we are young and have some weaknesses on defense, especially that we have to continue to improve. I have seen improvement from the young kids there. Now, outside of four turnovers, I feel like we are a pretty good football team.”

Quarterback Chad Kelly said the team was recharged after the bye week and was eager to suit up again on Saturday against Arkansas.

“Watching other teams play, it gives you that itch to want to be back out there, and getting a week off to kind of recuperate and get focused and get ready to make a long run,” Kelly said.

In addition to hitting the road to take on the 22nd-ranked Razorbacks, the Rebels also have to travel to Death Valley to take on LSU and face the 23rd -ranked Auburn Tigers at home the following week. The Rebels close out their schedule on an easier note with Georgia Southern, Vanderbilt and Mississippi State among their final four games, but the team still has to travel to College Station to take on the undefeated and sixth-ranked Texas A&M Aggies on Nov. 12.

Tight end Evan Engram said the team felt good and was ready to get on the road to begin the next portion of their schedule.

“We’re really confident in ourselves, but we feel really confident about the stretch we have coming up,” Engram said. “It’s got some tough road games against some great teams. It’s definitely going to be a grind, but we feel good about it. This bye week is probably the most perfect time for a bye week since I’ve been here, so we’re fresh.”

Kelly was also confident in the team heading into the next SEC matchup.

“I think the only people that can stop us are ourselves,” Kelly said. “We have a great game plan, we have great players and we have great coaches that put us in good situations, so as long as we get better every single day in practice, it’ll relay to the game.”