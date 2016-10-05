Ole Miss falls to LSU in five sets

The Ole Miss volleyball team matchup against LSU Tigers did not end as planned, going into the full five sets. The Rebels started off the first and second set dominating the court. LSU then proceeded to win the next three and the match 3-2, Wednesday night at the Pavilion.

Several attack errors caused LSU to give Ole Miss an early lead; furthermore, the Rebels took the first few sets with early momentum. Several notable players in the first and second half were senior setter Aubrey Edie and junior middle blocker Taylor Alexander.

It appeared the Rebels had the game in the bag until things started to get sticky in the third quarter when LSU started to crawl back and take the leading score. Alexander’s service error gave LSU a 17-12 lead in set three. LSU was on a streak until freshman right-side hitter Emily Engelkins broke the streak and brought Ole Miss back to 19-13. Ole Miss continued to trail LSU and gave them their first win in the third set. Star players in the third and fourth set include: Lexi Thompson and Kate Gibson both opposite hitters. Ole Miss continued to challenge LSU in the fourth and fifth set, battling serves and taking turns in the lead. Tied at 12 in set five, fans were biting their nails.

Notable final stats from key players were: Gibson with 22 kills, Thompson with 14 kills and Alexander with 13 kills.

Thompson said the game was a reality check.

“They came in without an SEC win and we thought it would be easier than it was and we need to learn no matter what we need to come out and fight and look at all of our opponents equally,” Thompson said.

Coach Steven McRoberts said he does not know what exactly his team can do to improve their game for the future.

“I do not have any answer to that question, we played so good,” McRoberts said. “We just have to keep coming out and working hard and figure out why we can’t get any momentum that we were successful at doing in the first few sets.”

Rebels will be back in action at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Pavilion against Texas A&M.