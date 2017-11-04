Ole Miss football wins 37-34 in moral-boosting game against Kentucky

In an SEC inter-division matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday afternoon, the Ole Miss Rebels came out on top after a D.K. Metcalf highlight reel touchdown with five seconds left by a score of 37-34.

From the start, a back and forth affair resulted in a plethora of points. After the Rebels punted on the first possession of the game, the two teams combined for seven consecutive scoring drives. Jordan Ta’amu continued his impressive play, completing 77 percent of his passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns. Another bright spot in the first half was young tight end Dawson Knox, who has missed time throughout the season due to injury. Coming up with big plays in the middle of the field, two of his three first half catches converted on third down. His receiving counterpart Van Jefferson was a prominent piece of the offense and caught three passes for 64 yards, including a 20-yard score. However, the run game was quiet as Ta’amu and Jordan Wilkins combined for 34 yards rushing in the half.

On the other side of the ball, The Wildcats provided a balanced attack. Quarterback Stephen Johnson went 15 for 16 through the air for 127 yards. The Kentucky signal caller also caught a 32-yard wide receiver pass from Lynn Bowden inside the five-yard line, setting up a Benny Snell touchdown on the ground. Ole Miss was unable to find an answer for Snell, Johnson, and the Wildcat ground attack who combined for 107 yards in the opening half.

The Wildcats scored touchdowns on the last possession of the first half and the first possession of the second half to take a 27 to 17 lead, and after putting themselves in a 10-point hole, the Rebel defense stood strong . The Landsharks forced punts on four consecutive possessions and gave Ta’amu’ offense a chance to take the lead. Two Gary Wunderlich field goals (including a career long 49-yard kick) and a D.K. Metcalf 58-yard touchdown catch later, thee Rebels were on top 30 to 27, a score that held for most of the fourth quarter.

However, with just over two minutes remaining in the game, Snell won a footrace to the edge and the Wildcats took a four-point lead.

Ta’amu and the offense were tasked with scoring a touchdown to win the game and did just that.

The JUCO transfer quarterback, looking calm, cool and collected, led the Rebels went on a 14-play drive that left just five seconds on the clock. Ta’amu connected with six different receivers on the drive and he picked up 10 yards rushing on the possession. To close out the road win, Metcalf made a spectacular toe-tapping grab in the back corner of the endzone.

While Ole Miss squeaked out the victory, the game was evenly matched. The Rebels slightly out-gained the Wildcats 473-455 in total offense and Ole Miss converted 6 of 13 third downs while Kentucky converted 7 of 13. Both teams also finished the game without a turnover.

The Rebels victory is even more impressive considering the key pieces they lost throughout the game. Guard Alex Givens left the game with a concussion for whom Daronte Bouldin filled in, Jordan Wilkins was slowed down by his preexisting ankle injury but finished the game and Breeland Speaks was ejected late in the first half on a targeting call. Fortunately, Speaks will not have to sit out the first half in next week’s game because it occurred in the first half.

Ultimately, deversing the despair of last week’s loss, the Rebel defense made key stops in the game that allowed Jordan Ta’amu to display his talent by answering Benny Snell and the Wildcat scoring attack. The Rebels will return home to play the University of Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday and attempt to get to 5-5 on the season.