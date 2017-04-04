Ole Miss graduate working to expand restaurant business to Oxford

Inspired by southern and cajun cooking styles, Angele Mueller is bringing a new branch of her established New Albany restaurant, Tallahatchie Gourmet, to the Oxford Square.

Eighteen years ago, Mueller quit her day job as a school teacher in New Albany, and began looking for something different. She became well known for cooking delicious dishes for her church and people began asking her to cater small events, which led her restaurant idea.

The idea would turn into Tallahatchie Gourmet in 2002.

“I found a building that was close to my house that I could rent, and I rented it, hung up the shingle and started a tiny tiny restaurant out of that,” Mueller said.

The beginnings of the restaurant had three tables and was majority to-go food.

Shortly thereafter, Mueller moved the restaurant into a larger building and began catering to nearby towns like Oxford and Tupelo.

While she was in college at Ole Miss, Mueller worked at an old bar, The Gin, where she became accustomed with the restaurant business.

“I was kind of always in food and beverage besides my teaching experience, and I guess it’s just in my blood,” she said.

Tallahatchie Gourmet is both a restaurant and a catering company. Laughing about why she chose to do both Mueller said, “I think I’m just crazy actually.”

Tallahatchie Gourmet will serve lunch and dinner, with lunch being an order-at-the-counter quick service and table service at dinner. Mueller said she hopes to also serve Sunday brunches.

“So it will be a little bit–I don’t want to say fancier– because it’s not going to be fancy, but it will be a little bit different at night than it is during the day,” Mueller said.

The menu is inspired by her background.

“You know I grew up in New Orleans and I went to Ole Miss so I’ve got a cross between Southern food and New Orleans-styled food,” she said.

Mueller’s restaurants continue to use her personal recipes, however she has hired chefs to handle the day-to-day cooking operations. She continues to prepare food for certain catering events.

Ole Miss junior John Grady Burnett will be working as a bar-back and waiter at the restaurant when it opens. Burnett said he is looking forward to learning new skill sets.

“I have always held a job throughout the summers and holiday breaks so it will be nice to receive a few paychecks before summer and learn the ropes of a restaurant,” Burnett said.

Mueller got the opportunity to open new location in Oxford when her friend, Neilson’s Department Store owner William Lewis, thought the restaurant would be a “good fit” for the vacant space below his store where Shelter on Van Buren previously was.

Lewis had previously visited Mueller’s restaurant in New Albany and quickly became a fan.

“Seeing the results of her catering service, which she operates in Oxford and a lot of [other] locales — I thought that was excellent,” Lewis said. “She has an excellent staff and great service, and so we thought that was a good possibility for a tenant down there.”

Assuming all equipment and licensing is ready on time, the restaurant is set to open after Easter weekend later this month.

“We’re just excited about doing business in Oxford. I mean there is a lot of business to be had here, and I just always enjoy the people in Oxford as well,” Mueller said.

This article was submitted to The Daily Mississippian from an advanced reporting class.